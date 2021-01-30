The report issued Thursday by the State Attorney General’s Office regarding nursing home deaths from COVID-19 this past year is both tragic and alarming and needs to serve as the catalyst for producing answers and solutions.
The report put out by Attorney General Letitia James basically says that the number of deaths reported in nursing homes last year due to COVID-19 was severely undercounted.
It also outlines a series of missteps taken in many nursing homes statewide that may have led to more deaths.
The crux of the report, it says, was based on preliminary findings from a review of information available through Nov. 16, 2020. It includes facts from the office’s preliminary investigations of allegations of COVID-19-related neglect of nursing home residents across New York state and health data maintained as a matter of law by nursing homes and the New York State Department of Health (DOH).
In early March of 2020, the office received and began to investigate allegations of COVID-19-related neglect of residents in nursing homes, the report said.
The Attorney General received 774 complaints on a hotline through Aug. 3 (an additional 179 complaints were received through Nov. 16). The office also continued to receive allegations of COVID-19-related neglect of residents through pre-existing reporting systems.
During this time, the report said, the office received complaints regarding nursing homes across the state, with a greater volume of complaints regarding nursing homes in geographic areas with higher rates of community-based transmission of COVID-19.
The office is conducting ongoing investigations into more than 20 nursing homes across the state whose reported conduct during the first wave of the pandemic presented particular concern.
State Department of Health data reports over 6,645 resident deaths as of Nov. 16, with the vast majority (over 6,420) of those deaths occurring as of Aug. 3.
The Attorney General’s report says that “a larger number of nursing home residents died from COVID-19 than DOH data reflected.”
“Lack of compliance with infection control protocols put residents at increased risk of harm during the COVID-19 pandemic in some facilities.”
The 76-page report outlines numerous infractions and instances where proper procedure and care was not taken.
It is a thorough and eye-opening report that needs to be taken seriously by the administration of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo has taken a lot of heat for the state’s handling of nursing home patients during COVID-19, namely the March 25 decision to have COVID-19 positive patents returned to nursing homes after discharge from hospital.
The governor, and now his Health Department, blame the feds for mandating the move to place COVID-19 positive patients back in nursing homes.
But finger-pointing gets away from the main point of the report: that thousands of people may have died when they did not have to. All parties should agree that changes need to be made to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.
The next natural step from this report is holding hearings and investigations that will lead to answers and solutions. Anything less further besmirches the memories of those lost.
