The recent case of two former Plattsburgh State students being charged for stealing, selling and trading nude photos of fellow college students is disturbing and raises a number of concerns.
One of the most pressing of these is hoping that the college is taking the situation as seriously as it should.
To recap, the two former SUNY Plattsburgh students, Nicholas Faber and Michael Fish, were able to gain access to female Plattsburgh State students' nude photos and videos without their consent through their student email accounts between 2017 and 2019, records show.
According to records from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, Faber, a class of 2017 Plattsburgh State alumnus, admitted he was able to get into more than a dozen student email accounts, some of which were owned by people he knew, through a variety of means.
From their email accounts, court papers said, Fish and Faber, both 25, were able to get into Snapchat, Facebook, Google and iCloud accounts, where they then downloaded nude and explicit photos and videos.
Fish and Faber traded what they stole with each other and with others online, according to Faber's plea agreement, the records show.
Faber's plea agreement also included snippets of conversations between him and Fish as they planned to get into a student's Snapchat account.
The conversations were disturbing.
The two young men talked about how they broke into their victim's accounts, offering cyber-crime tips to each other, and warning of stealing from sorority girls because "they talk. You know?"
Other conversations, according to the records, included them celebrating how they stole photos and described them as “wins,” and how Faber had a preference for “new” photos and videos of “athletes.”
Faber was a member of Plattsburgh State's track and field team for the 2014-15 and 15-16 seasons.
Kudos to Plattsburgh State's University Police for basically cracking the case.
But it wasn't without a cost.
Between April 2018 and April 2019, Plattsburgh State spent at least $35,430.85 “remedying and investigating account lock outs” caused by unauthorized password resets, implementing measures to prevent Faber and Fish from accessing its network through virtual private networks, which were used to conceal their IP addresses, conducting a damage assessment, notifying victims, consulting with experts and attorneys and restoring compromised data, the plea agreement of Faber said.
Faber faces up to 12 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised post-imprisonment release. He pled guilty to computer fraud and aggravated identity theft. He also agreed to pay $35,430 in restitution to Plattsburgh State.
Fish pled guilty to computer hacking, aggravated identity theft and child pornography offenses. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 19.
The case is not a good look for the college even if it isn't their fault. Parents want to know if their children are going to be safe from such crimes when they send their children off to school.
That's why it was puzzling when Plattsburgh State offered little or no comment on the matter.
"We are pleased to see these cases brought and the guilty pleas filed," was a statement from President Dr. Alexander Enyedi that the college directed the Press-Republican to when asked for comment on the issue.
There was no statement specifically addressing the seriousness of the crimes, only scant details of what the college was doing to prevent such a thing from happening again, and no concern expressed for victims that we know of.
Issuing a short statement or even having a brief news conference to discuss the case would have gone a long way towards achieving transparency, a term institutions love to talk about.
We have no doubt Plattsburgh State does indeed take this seriously, we just wish that they would realize that there is no harm in having a public discussion about such matters.
It is, after all, an institution of higher education.
