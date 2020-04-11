If the Democrats want to defeat President Trump as badly as they say they do, it will be critical for the Bernie Sanders contingent to quickly transfer their support over to Joe Biden. Otherwise, they stand a very good chance of watching a repeat of 2016's election.
Four years ago, Sanders was running at break-neck speed against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination to oppose then-candidate Trump in the general election.
The Clinton-Sanders contest lasted longer perhaps than the party would have preferred, and Sanders held out for a miracle instead of casting his wave of voters Clinton's way. Many observers believe that is what cost the Democrats victory in November.
If the Democrats are as determined as they say in winning back the White House this time, they are going to have to unite behind Biden. It's going to take the entire party to accomplish their goal.
One of the Democratic Party's self-defeating characteristics at this point is its broad range of political beliefs.
Sanders represents one extreme and Biden the other.
Sanders has given voice to the group that calls for adherence to climate concerns, free college education for all who want it and single-payer medical coverage for all, among many other issues.
Those have been the hallmarks of his campaign since he undertook one, and he has been unrelenting in arguing for them, to the point where he proudly refers to himself as a “socialist Democrat.”
His opponents in the Democratic Party feared he had taken his issues to the extreme, allowing for a conservative Republican to use them against him in a campaign that will, in the end, be decided by voters closer to the middle of the road.
Most Democrats lean toward Sanders's side of that road, but perhaps not to the curbside on which he resides.
Even the middle-of-the-roaders will acknowledge Sanders has forcefully and perhaps even eloquently made the case for anti-Republican measures on the climate, college and medical coverage. But they might not agree with his all-or-nothing stance on these issues.
So now, if Sanders is as committed as he presented himself in single-minded opposition to Trump and his re-election, his unremitting goal will be to side with Biden – an old colleague and, he has said, friend – and use his influence to influence the Democratic platform with some of his treasured issues.
If he doesn't turn his attention to this, and soon, all of the Democrats' fevered efforts to unseat Trump will have been wasted.
Trump, meanwhile, is probably viewing Sanders's withdrawal as good news and bad. Good, because Biden is less combative and probably not as robust a debate opponent; bad, because his less liberal views are not as easy to attack.
In the end, Trump's road to re-election will be far bumpier if he has to face both Biden's and Sanders's wings of the Democratic Party.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.