Jessica Fletcher is busy this holiday season hunting down a killer in Jon Land’s timely “Murder She Wrote” Mystery: “Murder in Season.”
From the outset, Land compels readers into this well-crafted and pleasing whodunit when the ancient remains of a body are unearthed on Jessica’s property during the reconstruction of her home on Candlewood Drive.
Land does not waste time digging into the perplexing mystery, dredging up a long list of suspects and red herrings.
Loyal readers of Land’s books will spot the clever way he weaves in generous amounts of nostalgia from the TV series. “Murder in Season” has the air of early episodes like “Sticks and Stones” and “Joshua Peabody Died Here...Possibly,” especially in the beginning chapters when years-old bones are discovered in the mystery writer’s backyard.
Jessica, Seth and Mort work well together, and as the trio set out to find the culprit, Land sprinkles a few laughs and feel-good moments into the banter of the regular cast.
During the annual Christmas parade and community theater’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” Land writes Seth Hazlitt as how he was depicted in the TV series, and readers will rejoice to see the crusty old Maine curmudgeon return as Santa Claus. Jessica’s nephew Grady, his wife, Donna, and their son Frank, also make an appearance in the book. Their cameo, albeit brief, adds charm and emotional context to the story.
“Murder in Season” is a solid mystery filled with nostalgia and holiday warmth, and it is Land’s most endearing entry in the “Murder She Wrote” canon.
“Christmas Card Murder”
“Christmas Card Murder” is a tepid collection of holiday mysteries.
The strongest story in the bundle is Leslie Meier’s entertaining novella, “Christmas Card Murder.” While working on a home renovation project with her restoration carpenter husband, Pennysaver reporter Lucy Stone discovers a mysterious Christmas card in her bedroom wall that has been left by a previous owner. The jarring message scrawled in the note, “You lied and I hope you rot in hell,” sets Lucy in motion as she traipses through archives from the previous owners of her farmhouse. All of the usual hometown allure and its quirky characters return for this holiday mystery, but with no murder to solve, readers might feel cheated. The conclusion is over exaggerated, but the story is appealing.
Lee Hollis’s lukewarm novella, “Death of a Christmas Carol,” centers on neighborhood eccentric Carol Waterman, whose idea to exchange Christmas cards with her fellow female adversaries proves fatal. Threatening to run away with their husbands, Carol sets out to cause trouble this holiday season. But somebody is disgusted by the femme fatale’s antics and puts an end to her escapades. The regular characters, Hayley Powell, Mona Barnes and Rosana Moretti, brush off Carol Waterman’s bizarre behavior as a Christmas prank. But when Waterman is found dead a few days later, all of the husbands in Waterman’s small social circle become suspects. When the killer is revealed, it won’t come as a surprise. Some readers will notice the red herrings and the killer a mile away.
“Death of a Christmas Card Crafter” by Peggy Ehrhart is the weakest of the three stories. Arborville High School’s art teacher Karma Karling is found dead in a Christmas tree lot on the day of the town’s Holiday Craft Fair. The town is abuzz about the woman’s death, and it comes as a surprise, given Karling’s beloved personality and generosity with her students and other townspeople. The mystery of the art teacher’s murder adds plenty of suspicion and tension to the story because nothing about Karling is revealed until later chapters. But Ehrhart’s narrative is excruciatingly plodding and it takes too long to wade through all the padding.
The resolution and the killer’s identity are illogical and come out of left field. An emphasis on characters’ wardrobes, food, and endless conversation does not advance the plot, and muddles the already lackluster investigation.
Thomas Grant Bruso is a Plattsburgh resident who writes fiction and has been an avid reader of genre fiction since he was a kid. Readers and writers are invited to connect and discuss books and writing at www.facebook.com/thomasgrantbruso.
