Last month, I droned on at disheartening length about one of my wife's cat's propensity to throw up all over the place, a topic you no doubt couldn't get enough of.
If you'll just bear with me for another five minutes, I'd like to lodge another complaint about one more habit that has me ready to picket the SPCA.
You ever have a yowling cat? We do.
Some people think exposure to a yowling cat is worse than exposure to a hungry jaguar. I do.
Even my wife gets annoyed at our yowling cat, although nowhere nearly as annoyed as she gets at some of my habits, which gives you an idea of how annoying I can be.
Once, we had to take our two cats to Albany to leave them off with our daughter while we went to spend a month in Florida.
The first obstacle was getting the cats into carriers for the trip.
A cat's brain is not the most sophisticated instrument in the animal kingdom. Or even the vegetable kingdom. But when it comes to a human loading a cat into a carrier, a cat's brain is way more sophisticated than a human's.
First, despite the animal's reliance on a particular human for its next – or possibly last – bite to eat, it is not the least bit relucatant to use all weapons at its disposal to resist. And those weapons are overwhelmingly effective.
My Friend Ted tells me that, when he used to have a cat and had to take it to the vet, he had to arm himself with a heavy coat and at least one pair of gloves in order to avoid being mistaken for a can of Friskies upon the conclusion of the encounter. Sometimes, the cat would prevail and Ted would wind up calling the vet's office to reschedule.
Cats, wielding less than 5 percent of a human's body mass, nonetheless can summon strengths and concoct strategies for which their owners are no match.
Even if teeth and nails can somehow be kept at bay, the cats can contort themselves in ways that make entry into that carrier geometrically impossible.
The cats seem to have an ability to calculate how their skinny legs and arms can embrace the sides of a cage so that a hulking human is reduced to a kitten.
Vision may argue forcibly that there is plenty of room inside for that furry little body, but the act of accomplishing it is entirely outside the practical.
And, once inside, the shrieking and bellowing erupting from the cat's delicate-looking throat belies physiology. The noise is simply too shrill and too piercing for a human to endure unless the destination is within 10 seconds.
Our 2.5-hour trip to Albany was a killer. One cat yowled all the way, except, inexplicably, for about 15 minutes passing Saratoga. (I speculated she had money on a race and either she was trying to hear the track announcer or was deep in prayer as we approached. I told her God doesn’t answer prayers like that, and she apparently believed me, as she immediately resumed her yowls as we passed Exit 14. I never did find out whether her horse finished in the money.)
I've threatened to curtail all medical treatment for this cat, as she yowls every inch of the trip to the veterinarian's office.
I've looked at available property in the vet's neighborhood to shorten the distance, but so far nothing has turned up.
On the way to the vet's, she yowls differently from her usual shrill. First, when you put her in the back of the car, instead of “Meow, meow, meow,” she yowls “NOOOO. NOOOO. NOOOO.”
If it takes a while to get there, her strategy moves into “Meph. Meph. Meph.” What that means is, “I told you I'm feeling OK now. All right, so I had a little indigestion for a few days. It's gone. Let's just turn around, go back home and see if it comes back. AND LET'S SAVE THE MONEY!” (She thinks I'm cheap and will fall for that one.)
And what a traveling companion for the other cat, who was never her closest confidante to begin with.
The other one is an old cat, which must make tolerating the yowling even more trying. She used to be able to leap up onto my wife's dresser, which is about shoulder high. Now, sometimes she can't make the bed.
Jumping down seems like an even dicier stunt, as she lands with a hard thud instead of a soft pffft. I've thought about installing a trampoline by the side of the bed to soften the blow, but I'd be faced with the prospect of watching her bob into and out of view every other second for half the night, and that wouldn't do.
Anyway, I've imposed a moratorium on all travel for the yowler. I've told my wife she's going to have to walk the cat to the vet's or anyplace else they have to go.
You should have heard the yowling after that announcement. I believe I'll be the one doing the walking from now on.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
