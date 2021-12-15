The National Football League clearly has taken over baseball’s historic role as America’s pastime. When weekly television ratings are released, NFL games are unfailingly more than half of the top 20 shows. The Super Bowl almost never fails to be the top-rated presentation of the entire TV year.
Yet, as overwhelmingly popular as the NFL is with its fans, the league is running the risk of jeopardizing its hold on them by fostering too many penalty calls each game.
Daily, weekly, monthly, seasonally, we are hearing more and more complaining about the nagging interruptions of the action by the penalty flags being thrown around play after play.
It’s not that any true fans would encourage dirty, dangerous play by any player or any team.
Football is a contact sport, for sure. And, whereas 30, 40 or 50 years ago players were generally good-sized men with more strength than the average spectator, today the players are behemoths.
And they are superior athletes. Linemen typically weigh well over 300 pounds but could outrun the man on the street without breaking a sweat.
If today’s NFL players were playing under the same rules as were applied in previous generations, far more serious injuries would be occurring in every game. (It was said that the great Colts quarterback John Unitas could not turn a doorknob after he retired because his hands had been so badly mangled during his career.)
So rules must be changed and enforced. But not over-changed and over-enforced.
Games today are characterized by stoppages for infractions that most spectators can’t fathom. The league needs to insist that their officiating crews exercise more discretion when deciding when to throw a flag.
All sports evolve in terms of refereeing and penalties.
Major League Baseball knows the pace of its game is too slow and has tried to speed up games by, for example, putting a 30-second clock on pitchers. Unfortunately, the rule has never been enforced, and the slow pace continues. But baseball is reacting to its critics via the use of rules.
The National Basketball Association for years has been victimized by shooters who faked contact with defenders and fell to the floor after a shot to draw a penalty.
The league this year has outlawed such shams, and it is working. Fewer trips to the foul line yield more exciting games.
Football averages more than a dozen penalties per game, and many, if they are not obvious and must be called, are maddening to fans.
The NFL, between seasons, needs to address the number of penalties, what they are called for, and whether the game would benefit by a more tolerant view of the game action by officials.
The NFL has a hard-earned stature. It, like the other professional sports leagues, must keep an eye on all the details of its game, including penalty calls, to retain that stature.
