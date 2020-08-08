I have real concerns for the future of swearing. It has gotten to the point where, if you want to swear publicly, you really have to let 'er rip.
When I started out in newspapers, there were certain words you just couldn't put into print. Lots of them.
Today, the number of those outlawed words has dwindled down to a very few.
Back when I was a cub, you were pretty much stuck with the likes of “heck” or “darned” if you wanted to express some vigorous outrage. Today, if you want to use heck or darned, you're relegated to the comics page.
You can use the real ones on Page 1, if you want to.
Right now, I can say practically any of those previously forbidden words. Watch this:
“Doris was experiencing hell right here on Earth. She had an appointment to meet her new boss in five minutes, and she couldn't find her damn left shoe.”
See?
You probably didn't even blink when you read that paragraph. Back in the old days, I might have been fired. Or at least edited.
A city editor, or some such operative, probably would have either changed hell and damn to heck and darn.
Or, maybe, if the thought was that those words were absolutely necessary to the context, the person would have counted up the number of letters in the word. Then, the first letter would have been typed in, followed by the appropriate number of hyphens to finish off the word.
(Sometimes, if it seemed particularly egregious, asterisks would be used instead of hyphens. If you really want to raise some eyebrows, you could follow it with an exclamation point.)
So the sentence would look like this: “Doris was experiencing h--- right here on Earth. She had an appointment to meet her new boss in five minutes, and she couldn't find her d--- left shoe.”
In its most blatant and startling form, it would say “Doris was experiencing h*** right here on Earth. She had an appointment to meet her new boss in five minutes, and she couldn't find her d*** left shoe!”
You catch the nuance there?
TV has the same sort of problem, but they solve it with a bleep. If you're a pretty competent swearer yourself, you know what was said. If not, you need to be able to read lips.
And, when it comes to body parts, TV has practically no holds barred. A typical sitcom these days rattles them off as if it were a medical documentary.
But today, those hyphens, asterisks and bleeps have been retired for hell and damn. Now they are applied only for far more grave situations – when somebody is really swearing.
In other words, today, you have to swear a lot harder to earn yourself an asterisk – or even a hyphen.
This list of words where a journalist has to resort to those measures has virtually evaporated. President Trump, as well as assorted other confirmed swearers, uses one or two of them occasionally, which is good, in a way. It keeps reporters on the lookout for situations in which they still have to drag out those old-fashioned tools.
My brother-in-law says swearing is the sign of an inadequate vocabulary. People swear because they can't express themselves well enough conventionally. I agree with him.
It's like “lol” in texts to announce you've just told a joke. If you have to make that announcement, there was something wrong with your delivery. If you have to put lol after a wisecrack, you didn't write it well enough to begin with.
But people are going to swear, no matter what. I wonder what's going to happen 100 years from now. Or 50. Or maybe, heaven help us, even 20.
By then, maybe all those other swear words will have become so much a part of routine conversation that they'll show up in news stories right alongside hell and damn. Then what?
What's anybody going to be able to say in private conversation to horrify or shock anyone? Is some imaginative linguist going to be summoned to invent some invective to juice up the language? Have we just about run out of ways to swear?
If so, we may be in a hell of a mess.
Bob Grady worked for the Press-Republican newsroom in a variety of positions for almost 40 years, retiring as editor in 2011. For 20 of those years, he wrote a weekly column, often based on his maladroit acquaintances, including his wife’s cats and his friend Ted. He still lives in Plattsburgh.
