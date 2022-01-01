Dec. 21, the winter solstice, has come and gone. We have yet to have a big snow storm at lower elevations but there are plenty of winter conditions in the mountains.
My friends Sue Coonrod, Wendy Patunoff and I took a leisurely hike up Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain this past week to check out the trail. We opted on a loop, planting a car at the Observer's trailhead and ascending the Ranger trail. At the trailhead we slipped on our microspikes, which stayed on the entire hike.
All three of us were pleasantly surprised at the conditions. Was there ice? Yep. There was but just at the usual, well-known spots. The rest of the trail was granular snow where our spikes had great traction.
Near the summit, the trees were flocked with beautiful snow giving a winter wonderland feel. The firetower was encased with barbs of frost as were all the trees on top. We had the summit all to ourselves and with no wind we were able to stay a while to enjoy the views.
Back at the car we were excited to plan our next hike, hopefully readying ourselves for some incredible trips to the high peaks this coming year.
On a side note, don't let the conditions on lesser peaks fool you. It is full blown winter in the Adirondack High Peaks with plenty of snow and ice. Pack accordingly, and have fun.
Wishing each and everyone a very Happy New Year and a wonderful 2022.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.