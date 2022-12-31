It was the day before the ‘official’ start of winter. Earlier in the week, the mountains had been blasted with some heavy snowfall but rumor had it that the trail to Noonmark Mountain had been broken out.
The weather report indicated temperatures in the teens with occasional sunshine. After a quick conversation with good friend Sue Coonrod, we both agreed this would be a great winter training hike.
The Stimson Trail, which begins at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve in St. Huberts, requires a parking reservation from May 1 to Oct. 31, but we were well past that time frame.
Upon arriving at the parking, we were 1 of 3 cars in the lot. It was a pretty chilly start to the morning but we had dressed in layers and were set to go.
Leaving the car, we began walking the Ausable Road carrying our snowshoes until the sign-in register just off the road. With snowshoes strapped to our feet, we plodded along an unplowed private driveway.
The snowshoes would remain on our feet for the entire hike and we both agreed it is easier to wear them than to carry them. Soon we turned right into the woods and other than trail markers and signs, we were leaving any sign of civilization.
Lucky for us, the rumor was true as we plodded along on a well defined, beaten path. It wasn’t more than 15 minutes into the climb and I was sweating to beat the band. I stopped and quickly pulled off my jacket. I wear wool base layers knowing that the wool clothing will keep me warm even if they are damp.
At 0.6 miles, we reached a junction where a trail to the left leads to a pass between Noonmark and Round mountains. Bearing right, we continued climbing.
Even though the trail was broken out, it was not hard packed and snowshoes slipped easily. Our hike was a reality check.
As we climbed, we discussed that we definitely need to get out a few more times to get into winter-hiking shape. and then a lightbulb went off. I asked Sue, “Do you think we should be using our televators?”
Well duh! Televator heel lifts increase traction on the steeps and there had been plenty of that. I am chalking that ‘senior moment’ up to being the first time this year on snowshoes.
From that point on it was like the Karate Kid — wax on wax off — only for us it was televator up, televator down. Anyone who has ever used this feature knows you cannot walk on the flats with the lift up as it pulls on your leg muscles.
The path traverses over moderate to steep terrain with very little flats in between. At 1.2 miles there are some open ledges where we took a breather while looking down at Keene Valley and the Ausable Club.
With the trees laden with heavy snow. it was like walking through a snow globe. At one point, I fell backwards and felt like a turtle on its back. I just couldn’t get up. In the end, I unhooked my pack, rolled over and got myself upright. It wasn’t pretty but I did it. I know I’m getting older, but I didn’t remember how much ‘up’ there was to this route.
By the time we reached the longer ladder, I was thinking something my Dad always said, “Lord you pick them up and I’ll put them down.”
The snow covered ladder was not too bad to ascend but I wondered about getting back down. Continuing upward, we were now about .2 miles from the summit. Looking straight ahead, there was no trail to be seen. The high winds had drifted in the path with snow over 2 feet deep.
Sue was in the lead as she broke through the dense snow while climbing a steep slope. She would take a step and sink to the top of her leg. Next, she had to pull her other leg up and try to take a step all the while sliding back down. We each took turns pushing through the deep snow while searching for the actual trail.
One word describes it: exhausting.
I can’t say there were not a few choice words as we huffed and puffed our way up. Several times, we thanked Randy Fredette and his hiking friends for breaking out the trail days before. In a post on a hiking forum, he described 24-30 inches of new snow with drifted areas sometimes waist deep. How they did it, I’ll never know.
Finally, after the longest .2 miles ever and three hours from the start we reached the summit. Was it worth it? It sure was!
The sun was shining high in the bright blue sky. There was no wind. We had it all to ourselves. It was like what they say about childbirth — after having the baby you forget the pain.
Now if you believe that then I have ocean front property in Arizona.
We each dug out our down jackets as we started to get chilled. Sue’s toes were cold so she was busy putting in toe warmers. I unpacked my lunch as I was starving since breakfast was 6 hours ago.
A few minutes later, a young hiker from Albany arrived. She also felt it was a tough hike but she said she saw two had signed in and they had not turned around so she just kept on trucking. I pulled some Santa hats from my pack and we all had fun taking photos and enjoying the 360 degree view. The Great Range was to the west, the Dix Range to the south and Giant Mountain to the northeast. We were on top of the world.
Our core was warm and bellies full but as they say, what goes up must come down. Our new friend from Albany had already left and it was time for us to go.
It definitely was much easier descending as we slid through the drifting snow banks. There was lots of butt sliding since it was so steep in spots there was not much choice. Part way down, my hips were talking to me. Out came the Advil which really did help a lot.
When we reached the sketchy spot at the ladder, Sue hooked her pole onto a short stump and made her way down the icy section to the top of the ladder. She then carefully descended. Now it was my turn. I unhooked Sue’s pole and threw it down to her but I couldn’t use that technique as my pole would be left on the stump.
The best way down was backwards and Sue directed me as to where the foot holds were. Thankfully it was easier than I had expected.
The descent was nothing short of fast. What took 3 hours to get up only took 1.5 hours to descend. Back at the car, I questioned Sue if she ever thought of turning around.
She replied that at that last section of climbing she was waiting for me to say something and I laughed as I replied that I was for her.
It was another great day in the mountains and I’m looking forward to lots of winter climbing with an abundance of that beautiful, white fluffy snow. Happy New Year to all and happy trails.
On a side note, in the Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness, snowshoes are required by law when there is 8 or more inches of snow. Snowshoes have a larger ‘footprint’ to spread weight out over more of an area to prevent post-holing which will not only ruin a trail but causes hikers to expend more energy and run the risk of injury from sudden falls. The penalty for not wearing skis or snowshoes in those conditions can be a ticket with a fine up to $250.
Directions: Parking for Noonmark is on the Ausable Road off Route 73, St. Huberts.
