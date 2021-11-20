November is shoulder season for hiking, when you can expect just about anything for weather and trail conditions. Many of the higher elevation mountains now have snow and ice on the trails and it seemed like a good time to explore down lower in the Champlain Valley.
I have hiked some on the Champlain Area Trails but, with more than 67 miles of trails, I knew there was much more to explore. The Champlain Area Trails is a non-profit organization and an accredited land trust established in 2009. Trails slated to be open this year are the Spirit Sanctuary Trail on November 27 and the Lonely Hill Trail (Lewis) in early December.
TRAILS FOR EVERYONE
All of the CATS trails can be used for hiking and running. Some are appropriate for skiing and only a few have biking permitted. The back of the CATS Central and Northern Valley maps have symbols for what trails are best for what type of recreation. Make note that these maps show trails managed by the state and other organizations besides the CATS.
The CATS trails have trails with something for everyone. This past week, I explored a couple of trails that just officially opened this year. I have a group of friends that we try to get together at least once a year and it seemed like a good time to do just that. Long time hiking friends Janice Kennedy, Jean Ryan and I, plus my dog Bucky, met at our fourth hiker Luvie Tuller’s home in Essex. How lucky were we to have our very own local guide as we set off to explore the trails at Essex Quarry Nature Preserve.
Essex is such a small, quaint town where you get a ‘wave’ or ‘hello’ whether you know them or not. After a short pleasant walk through town, we arrived at the trailhead. The parking lot has room for 4 to 5 cars. The trail is wide and begins at a kiosk with a panel with information about the quarry. There is a box with CATS trail maps plus a map dedicated to the quarry.
BROOKLYN BLUESTONE
There are approximately 1.5 miles of easy trails on the preserve. These consist of a yellow trail loop, a red trail loop, a green trail and my favorite the Bluestone trail which overlooks the quarry.
The limestone harvested from the quarry was known as bluestone due to its bluish cast. Some of this stone, known for its strength, was shipped to help build the Brooklyn Bridge. The kiosk has a list of 10 buildings and their locations in Essex that used bluestone in their construction.
With Luvie leading the way, we got caught up as we enjoyed a lovely stroll in the woods. There were several stone benches, informative panels and interesting rock formations as we walked and talked. Our hike was short but quite interesting and could be enjoyed by all ages.
ART FARM TREK
Since I was in the area, I decided to check out the Art Farm Trail in Wadhams. I was glad to have Jean and Janice join me. After a short scenic drive from Essex, we pulled into a parking area near an old barn at the Art Farm. You can start the trail here or follow the directions provided by the CATS map.
Again, I was lucky to have tour guides as sisters Jean and Janice are old farmhands (sorry girls) from way back being raised on the Thew farm in Harkness. There are several sculptures made from old farm equipment and my guides were quick to identify them all. We followed a path through a field passing a tiny pond with a cone shaped pile of rocks. This is the Floating Stone Cone that will drift along the water.
On the right, on a small rise, a tiny, old building was home to an easel with a painting on it. I could only think of what a picturesque spot for an artist to relax and create their masterpiece. We continued on with fields of dried milkweed on either side blowing in the breeze. The hike through the forest was easy and pleasant with a few wet areas. After roughly a half mile, we came to the intersection of the Bobcat Trail and the Field and Forest Trail. At this point we turned around. When we emerged from the forest, a beautiful mountainous view awaited us. Though we did not do the whole trail, I will be sure to return to finish what I started.
ON BLUEBERRY HILL
A few days later, I decided to check out some of the Blueberry Hill Trail System. This system has thirty multi-use trails through the woods. Besides my trusty hiking companion Bucky, good friends Sue Coonrod and Tracy Orkin agreed to join me. Our destination would be Colonel Holst Trail to a lean-to. The parking area will hold about 4 cars at the trailhead off the Lord Road near Elizabethtown. The hike is a 1.6 mile loop, so we packed light and off we went. At the start, there is a map and descriptions of the Blueberry Hill trails. If you don’t have the CATS map, I would suggest you take a photo of this map as the trails can be a little confusing. (I had found the exact information online and had previously made a copy to bring with me.) There was also a sign stating, “For your safety, high visibility colors are recommended for hikers and animals during fall hunting season!” With our bright orange and red clothes, we were prepared.
I had read that the quickest route to the lean-to is to follow the yellow to blue to red trails to reach the lean-to, so we chose this direction.
We began climbing from the start and before we knew it arrived at the lean-to. What a pretty area with a great view. Our legs got a good workout to boot. We stayed a while trying to identify the mountains in the distance and just soaking in the sunshine. Taking one last look before heading down, we knew we had another hike to explore. Passing several trail intersections where some were marked and others not, we still had no problem keeping on track. The hike did have some climbing to it but I think it would be a great destination for families or if someone just wanted a quick walk in the woods to a lean-to with pretty views.
TICK AWARENESS
Our next hike would be at Eagle Mountain Preserve. This 3.5 mile loop on Benny’s Trail leads you on a scenic walk to Clear Pond. At the trailhead, there is room for approximately 6 cars (depending on how they parked). In the beginning there is an informative kiosk describing the area and the route. The trail is quite wide and easy to walk. There are lots of trail markers with a paw print on them making it near impossible to get lost. Passing a marshy, wet area, I kept an eye out for a moose but no luck sighting one that day. It was mostly flat with only a couple of short hills to climb and soon we reached an intersection where you could go either way to reach the pond. We spent some time on the shoreline enjoying the placid pond and scenic view before continuing around the pond. The beavers must be very active in the area as there were several trees showing signs of their activity. A couple of wet crossings justified us bringing hiking poles which helped keep our feet dry. All too soon, we were back at our car, satisfied with our visits knowing we would be back another day.
It had been a great day of hiking as I smiled glancing in my mirror to see Bucky sound asleep in the back seat. I’m guessing he enjoyed it too. Back at home I got a phone call from Sue telling me she had found a tick attached to her. I checked myself and Bucky and there were none on me but Bucky had 4 crawling on him. So friends, they are still alive and well on and off the trails. One can take precautions before hiking by tucking pant legs into socks and spraying your clothes with permethrin but the safest thing to do is to do a tick check after each hike.
Later in the week, I couldn’t resist searching for a bit of snow to hike in as I do LOVE snow. A trip up to Balanced Rocks outside Lake Placid fit the bill. Good friends Sue Coonrod and Wendy Patunoff joined me on this short, windy, cold, icy, snowy day. No matter what the conditions are, we all seem to have a great time with lots of stories and laughs. This was a good ‘testing winter gear’ hike and a good reminder that it is now winter up there in those mountains so be prepared. Back home, I realized that I had lost my spikes off my pack on the last part of the hike. Sue surprised me by heading back up the next day and hiking the trail until she found them. I am truly grateful to have a friend such as this.
Happy Trails.
CATS trails maps can be downloaded or requested at www.champlainareatrails.com/trails/
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.