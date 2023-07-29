As we all know, this summer has been pretty humid and warm along with many localized storms. Personally, I find I don’t do well hiking in that type of weather and add some smokey days in there I may as well forget it. The one thing I do enjoy is early morning paddles. Most of the time, the water is calm and the day’s heat has not yet arrived.
I had been itching to revisit the Boreas Ponds. The road was closed in the spring and had reopened. You can drive to a parking lot and only have to portage a little less than a mile. Also, there is the choice to paddle up LaBier Flow a half mile cutting the portage distance in half. One of these days I will do the flow, as it’s on my list.
I made a call to my ‘early morning friend’, Wendy Patunoff. Anyone who knows Wendy knows that she very rarely will refuse an invitation to paddle or hike. At 5 am she pulled into my driveway and we were off. It is an easy drive to exit 29 on the Northway and soon we were on the 7-mile Gulf Brook Road. Wow — this is the nicest dirt road I’ve ever driven on as there were very few rocks or pot holes to be weary of.
Making short time of the ride, we were soon unloading our boats in an empty parking lot. The Boreas is a popular destination and to have it all to ourselves was too good to be true. There were a few deer flies bugging us as we attached our boats to our wheels but they were nothing like the ones as we started on the carry. There had to be 40 all around Wendy. Her hands were flying in every direction. “They are attacking me”, she yelled. We knew there was the possibility of bugs so both of us had worn long pants and long sleeved shirts. Out came the head nets which was such a relief. They were still there but not biting us.
It did not take long to reach the Boreas Ponds dam. Boreas Ponds used to be three ponds connected by streams. They are now a larger body of water with three ponds, First Pond, Second Pond and Third Pond. No tent sites have been designated, but all of the lands are open to backcountry camping provided campsites are more than 150 feet from any roadway or body of water. A beautiful lean-to resides in the clearing where the former lodge was once built.
Thankfully, the deer flies had let up as we organized our gear to begin our paddle. If one chooses to drive in and walk the distance to the dam, there is an outstanding view of Mount Marcy, Mount Haystack, Gothics as well as other high peaks. Biking from the start of the Gulf Brook Road is always a good option too. If you are using an E-bike check on the DEC website for restrictions. The view is well worth the short walk or bike ride.
In the blink of an eye, we were floating on the calm, soothing waters of the ponds. Words cannot describe the beauty and solitude. The water was just like glass and the reflection of the mountain view was spectacular. We spotted a family of loons in the distance and could hear their call echoing over the peaks. After a while, the sun was becoming strong and you can only take so many photos so we made an about face and headed back. The return to the car seemed shorter, maybe because we were not being ambushed by the flies. Wendy said that Boreas is one of her favorite paddles. She commented, “It’s such a unique view of the high peaks, and on calm days, the reflections and clouds are awe inspiring. I love to go early and get the morning light, and if really lucky, experience the morning mist rise to reveal the vista.”
If you want to know what I think heaven must look like, take the time to visit this little gem in the wilderness.
Floodwood Pond Loop
I’ve done this loop many times but mostly from Fish Creek Campground. Again, good friend Wendy Patunoff joined me. We chose to start our paddle off the Floodwood Road close to the Floodwood Outpost. This business was once called St. Regis Outfitters but the owners have sold the one on Floodwood Road and renamed it. It is a great resource for information on paddling and it stocks a large abundance of maps. I do love maps and could not resist the temptation to purchase a new one on the rail trail from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake. This map has a dual purpose as it can be used for both biking and Paddling.
Between my waterproof map and Wendy using google maps, we were golden. The put-in is just before you reach the outpost. We slid our boats into the water and stepped in it. The water was as warm as bathtub water. We crossed Floodwood and entered Fish Creek. The creek is such a fun paddle especially the direction we chose as you paddle with the current. While on the creek you maneuver twists and turns, go under a walking bridge and pass Little Square Pond. While gliding down Fish Creek, we enjoyed seeing sundew plants, white and yellow lilies and many lush green ferns. We both were surprised that there were no other paddlers in the creek. There is an obvious sign indicating the turn to Copperus. Following a small stream into Copperus, we entered the pond and immediately spotted the sign for the carry to Whey Pond.
We exited our boats and were quick to add our yokes. Take note that there are two paths at this take out. One will lead you to Black Pond and the other to Whey Pond. They are both marked but if you were not paying attention, you could easily end up in the wrong body of water. The portage is a nice one and not too long. The put-in at Whey is open and sandy. It is a nice quick paddle across the pond. A white sign up ahead pointed us in the direction of the carry.
To get to Rollins Pond, it is a short walk on a trail through the woods, cross the road leading to Rollins Pond Campground and you are there. The dock here was a nice spot to enjoy lunch. Our day had calm waters so far but Rollins Pond lived up to its name. It definitely was rockin’ and rollin’ but nothing our little pond boats could not handle. On Rollins Pond it was our first encounter with people all day long. It appeared every camp site was occupied and several folks were out enjoying the water.
We hugged the right shoreline as we paddled the turbulent water. There is a small channel at the end of the pond connecting it and Floodwood Pond. The current can be strong and you have to watch out not to hit a couple of large boulders rising out of the water at the shoreline. With the amount of rain we had lately, we both decided to take the easy carry around it as we were not willing to risk damage to our boats. If you were using a plastic kayak or sturdy canoe it definitely is a fun little ride.
Now back on Floodwood, we were at the tail end of our day. We welcomed the puffy clouds floating above, as they blocked some of the hot midday sun. An easy paddle across the pond and we had gone full circle. What a beautiful, relaxing day it had been.
On the trip home we or should I say ‘someone’ couldn’t resist stopping at the infamous Donnelly’s Ice Cream. The flavor of the day was chocolate swirl. The chilly, tasty treat was the icing on the cake.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
