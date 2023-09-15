I always say that once we hit August 1, summer is pretty well gone. And here it is, the end of August. My paddling days were numbered, so I couldn’t refuse an invitation to explore an area I had limited exposure to. My friend m Barb Harrison, Kelly Moody, Sally Hoy and Stephannie Mason planned to paddle from South Creek to Second Pond as part of the Saranac Lake Paddling Challenge. The plan was to also do a short hike on Bluff Island.
I’ve always avoided the Upper, Middle and Lower Saranac Lakes due to the fact that they are all quite large and can get choppy fast. A quick peek at the weather brought a smile to my face. Zero winds in the morning with a 5-mile wind later in the day. I was up at 4 a.m. to meet Kelly at Second Pond parking so that we could spot a car there. I smiled as I drove through Bloomingdale and saw the 46 degree temperature posted on the information board.
Second Pond has a very large parking lot so we had no trouble finding a spot. Kelly loaded her boat on top of my car and we drove the 6-ish miles to the South Creek parking lot. This lot is another story. It is not very big. Barb (the queen of “I have to get up at what time?”)was already there with her boat unloaded and car parked. By the time everyone had arrived, there was just enough space for our other vehicles. Paddlers use this spot to park to access canoe camping so I’m guessing that is why there were so many vehicles already parked there.
SMOOTH AS GLASS
It didn’t take long and our hornbeck canoes were lined in a row ready to hit the water. I questioned whether there would be room for me to fit in my boat. As anyone that knows me knows that I am an ‘overpacker’. I swear I had enough food for all of us. I had a dry bag with hiking boots, socks and the necessary towel to dry my feet before putting on the boots. Then there is the larger waterproof backpack. This contained extra clothes, lots of water, duct tape, first aid, rope, a rain jacket (considering the summer we were having I wasn’t leaving that at home.), bug spray, sun screen, maps, Garmin Mini — oh I could go on and on.
A quick glance at my watch showed 7 a.m. and we were off. As we paddled under the Route 3 bridge, the views were jaw dropping. The water was like glass with a bit of fog. The creek is narrow and there were both hardwoods and coniferous trees lining it. The dew was hanging on the grasses sparkling like diamonds. The spiders had been busy the night before and large delicate webs hung between the greenery. Some of the trees had already turned red and that just added to the beauty. The paddle to Middle Saranac Lake is very short but I didn’t think we would ever get through it. It was just so picturesque, we all took our time floating along and taking it all in.
SIGHTS AND PLANNING
And then we entered Middle Saranac. Wow. Again just stunning but in a different way. For a first, the forecast was right — the lake was still with beautiful puffy, white clouds reflecting in it. There was still an eerie fog that added to its allure. In the distance we could see a fisherman and that would be the only person we would see for the better half of the day. As I mentioned before, these lakes are big with many bays, so you have to do your research before going. With the help of paper maps and Google Maps on the phone (which shows you exactly where you are with regard to land marks like islands, etc.), we did quite well.
A lone loon echoed in the distance welcoming us to its home. There are lots of small islands and the shoreline is quite interesting with large boulders on parts of it. Mountains in the distance added to the allure. There are lots of campsites which you have to register and pay a fee to use. These numbered sites were a plus in showing us just where we were. Passing several pretty little beaches, we chose one to take a break and stretch our legs.
Approaching a grassy shoreline, we knew we had to enter the Saranac River — somewhere. Spreading out, we looked for the channel. I think it was Sally who quoted Yogi Berra,” We may be lost but we are making good time.”
UPPER LOCKS
Well it is easy and obvious if you know where you are looking for. There is a green and red buoy to paddle through and that’s just what we did. The paddle on the river was a nice change from the large lake and before we knew it we were approaching the upper locks.
I had never paddled through locks and was excited to do so. These locks are manually operated. We all had our fingers and toes crossed that someone would be there to operate them for us. As luck would have it there were two wonderful people Dave and Mary and their canine companion Odin there to help out. We all approached the locks and paddled in and held onto ropes on the walls. The water then lowers. The gate in front of us opens and out we paddle. We thanked our kind helpers, gave a quick wave and we were off. Just in case someone chooses not to do the locks there is a short portage around it. The locks were unique and lots of fun if I do say so myself.
We paddled on meandering down the river. By now, the sky was an azure blue with not a cloud in it and it was getting a little warm. We had our eyes open for a lean-to. but figured that we had missed it. As luck would have it, we continued to paddle the narrows and low and behold, we pulled off at what looked like a good take out and there was the lean-to. The covered structure was a nice relief from the hot sun. It just so happens that it was close to Kelly’s 65th birthday and Sally pulls a cake out of her pack. Apparently, I’m not the only one to over pack.
HEADING BACK
After lots of food and water, laughs and photos, we were ready to continue our journey. Our next destination would be Bluff Island. The island is a nine acre island in the south end of Lower Saranac Lake, near the point where the Saranac River exits the lake. During Saranac Lake’s days as a silent film shooting location, a local policeman executed a spectacular dive from the cliffs of Bluff Island mounted on a horse and wearing a dress, doubling for Pearl White in an episode of the 1914 “Perils of Pauline” serial.
The island has two day use areas plus an unmarked trail that leads you to a great view. Lower Saranac Lake has lots of little islands. There is Goose Island, Duck Island, Pope Island and Gull Island to name only a few of them. Luckily Bluff Island is easy to recognize with its massive rocky cliffs dropping straight into the water. Paddling to the side, we took to one of the day-use areas. It had a picnic table and fire pit and a well defined trail was right there.
Some of us changed into hiking boots and then we began our hike. Within a minute, we arrived at a beautiful view of mountains and water. It took about 10 minutes to get to the top and the views were well worth the short walk. After soaking in the spectacular scene that lay before us, we headed down and back into our boats.
The paddle through First Pond was quick and before we knew it we were going under the Route 3 bridge. Entering Second Pond, the parking lot where we had left Kelly’s car was on the right. Back on land, we were tired but happy to have had such a great day with great friends.
Note: The upper locks providing boat access between Lower and Middle Saranac Lake will close September 18, 2024 for repairs. You will still be able to portage around the locks.
The Saranac Lake Paddling Challenge includes this as one of their 5 paddles.
Happy Paddling!
