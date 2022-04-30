Is anyone up for a challenge? A popular hiking one consisting of three family-friendly mountains is yours for the taking in any season. The Tupper Lake Triad includes Mount Arab, Coney Mountain and Goodman Mountain all within a few minutes of the village of Tupper Lake. I had only hiked these mountains in warm weather so it seemed fitting to do so in winter. My friend Sue Coonrod, always up for a challenge, was only too happy to join me. Our plan was to do all three starting with Goodman, followed by Coney and finally Mount Arab.
Goodman mountain is named after civil rights activist Andrew Goodman and has wheelchair accessibility for a part of the trail. The 1.7 mile trail has an elevation of 2178 feet but the trail is never really steep. The sky was a bright blue and the sun a ball of fire when our boots hit the trail. Even though the calendar said it was winter, there was very little sign of it. Microspikes were packed just in case we needed to use them. We had to keep reminding ourselves that it was winter as we heated up shedding layer after layer of clothing. In no time at all, we popped out on the open summit where we were treated to views of Tupper Lake, Coney Mountain (our next hike) and high peaks off in the distance. After admiring the beautiful view we were off as we still had two more mountains to climb.
It is less than a 5 minute drive from the Goodman Mountain trailhead to Coney’s parking. This trail is 1.1 miles up with an elevation of 2280 feet. For anyone interested in stargazing, Coney, on a clear night is said to be amazing. Again, it is not steep and a great adventure for all ages. The trail is well marked and easy to follow. Our constant chatting made the time go quickly and soon we were basking in the sun on the bald summit. I think this summit is my favorite of the three with views in all directions. It was lunch time so we picked a spot to sit and fill our bellies. I pulled out a container of Pringles potato chips. I laughed as I told Sue, “THIS is why I hike.” as I popped one in my mouth. I do love my Pringles. Since it just so happened to be St. Patrick’s Day and I just happened to bring some green trinkets, we built a small snowman and decorated it for the occasion. One last look, we said our goodbyes to Patty the snowman and began our descent. As usual, going down is way quicker than climbing up and before we knew it we were in the car heading to our final mountain.
There were a few cars already in the parking lot as we pulled up but no worries as the lot is a good size. Our final mountain would be 1.1 miles with an elevation of 2280 feet. Arab is rated as a moderately to steep climb. The trail has a little bit of everything. Flat sections, some ups and downs, stone staircases and a few water bars. Near the top the trail splits but either way will bring you to the open, grassy summit. Part way up we did end up using our spikes as there was some hard packed snow and ice.
The top has a great 35 foot fire tower to climb only to be rewarded with a spectacular panoramic view of Mount Arab Lake, Eagle Crag Lake, Tupper Lake and high peaks in the distance. There is a restored Observer’s Cabin with benches to sit on while having a bite to eat or just chatting with fellow hikers. The climb is fun and the firetower a bonus. While we were hiking up, I told Sue that I was most impressed with the outhouse. It was the cleanest, well kept Adirondack outhouse I had ever been in. Well Sue was not going to miss checking it out. Upon returning, she told of how when she went in, there was a mouse sitting looking at her. How she kept from letting out a yell I’ll never know. She just quietly opened the door and let it out. So there you go — there was even some wildlife on this winter hike.
By now, the sun had really warmed things up. I ended up hiking down with a short sleeved tshirt and my pants rolled up to my knees. Descending was uneventful and back at the car we agreed that these three mountains have a little something for everyone. I’m sure I will return to redo them again and again.
Happy Trails.
As on any hike, please follow “carry in, carry out” rules for all trash and follow other Leave No Trace principles when hiking. The seven Leave No Trace principles are: 1) Plan ahead and prepare; 2) Stay on hiking trails and camp at designated areas; 3) Dispose of human waste and trash properly; 4) Leave what you find; 5) Minimize campfires; 6) Respect wildlife; 7) Respect other hikers.
If you choose to take part in this hiking challenge more information can be found at https://www.tupperlake.com/tupper-lake-hiking-triad You can earn a patch for spring/summer/fall, winter or even a patch for your canine companion.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
