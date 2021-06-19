The Raquette River is the second longest river in New York State. The river which originates in Raquette Lake is 146 miles long and ends at Akwesasne on the St. Lawrence River.
Depending on which section you choose to paddle, there is something for everyone from daily friendly trips to exciting whitewater.
HIKING TRIAD
The success of the Tupper Lake Hiking Triad which consists of hiking Arab Mountain, Coney Mountain and Goodwin Mountain resulted in the Tupper Lake Paddling Triad.
To complete the paddling challenge one must paddle from Axton Landing to Stoney Creek Ponds, the Crusher to Big Tupper Boat Launch and Raquette Pond to Setting Pole Dam. The order in which you do these is your choice. Each paddle explores a different portion of the Raquette River.
Friends Barb Harrison, Sally Hoy and Kelly Moody are always up for a challenge. I was delighted to accept an invitation to join this fun trio in some paddling adventures.
THE CRUSHER
We all met at the Crusher, the Raquette River State Boat Launch. The Crusher name came to be only because of the launch’s proximity to a former gravel crushing operation. We did not have to worry about finding a parking spot as the temperature was in the 30’s and to no surprise we were the only ones there. Kelly and I drove our vehicles to the Tupper Lake boat launch to spot a car at the end.
Soon, we were all back together ready to begin our day. Dressed in puffy jackets with layers underneath, wool socks, boots, waterproof mittens, hats — and, of course, our life jackets, we launched our boats.
I have paddled a lot in the St. Regis Canoe area where you portage from pond to pond. On those trips, I was careful to keep my pack light for the carries. This day was a different story.
With no carrying involved, my dry bag was full to the top with extra clothes, lots of food and camera equipment. I laugh at myself now, as on this 30 degree day, I also had brought a cooler with ice to keep my sandwich and drink chilled.
The river is wide and clean. Sometimes we paddled 4 abreast and other times, we just floated with the current in our own little worlds.
There are camps along the shoreline, with one in particular that has a large piece of dead wood that looks like a sea monster. Rumor has it that its name is Cecil. The edge of the river was beautiful as it reflected in the still water.
The river was straight forward until we approached a split in the channel.
ONE WAY OR THE OTHER
On the left, there were two buoys. Barb thought we should go that way but she was outnumbered as we continued straight ahead.
It was a lovely stretch of the river with grasses and lilies as we paddled around a big bend. In the meantime, Barb is chattering, “I really think we should have paddled by the buoys.”
Did we listen? As Pete the cat would say (If you have grandchildren, you would know Pete.) “Goodness No!”
All of a sudden Barb says : “Look at those decks ahead, those are the same ones we saw across from the buoys. We just made a complete circle.”
I replied: “Barb, there are probably lots of those same decks all along this stretch of the river.”
Well, she was right. We had just navigated what is called the oxbow. We all had a good laugh over that one. Our new plan now was to keep our eyes open for buoys and from then on we would listen to Barb.
It seemed to go quickly as, before we knew it, Simon Pond was in view. This is a pretty body of water with a few camps along its shore.
We headed in the direction of a bridge which we would paddle under to enter Tupper Lake. What is worse than one woman worrying? Four.
We all had worried that Tupper Lake would be rough but to our delight it was quite mild. Upon entering the lake, we turned left and were on the home stretch.
In a few minutes, we were pulling up to the boat launch where our vehicle awaited us. The launch is very nice with plenty of parking and a “real” bathroom.
It had been a great paddle and one that families would enjoy, even if only doing part of it. I had never been on this stretch of the river and was glad to paddle new territory.
Yes, it was a little chilly but no matter the weather we always seem to have fun. Paddle number one of the triad, check.
NEXT PADDLE
Four days later, the ladies had a plan to do the Stoney Creek Ponds to Axton Landing paddle. I have to say these women are like a dog with a bone. When they take on a challenge they go for it.
We decided to start at the ponds instead of starting at Axton Landing as the challenge describes it. The paddle is close to 4 miles one way. Parking is .6 miles in on Corey’s Road with a short carry (about 1 minute) down to the put in.
For 24 years, I have passed this exact spot noticing cars parked with boat racks on top, but I never realized there was such a wonderful paddling opportunity here.
If we had chosen to do this trip a little earlier in May, it would have been a different paddle. Spring rains and runoff turn the ponds and the Raquette River into water similar to the Florida Everglades minus the alligators.
The put-in is on Third Pond where the paddle was pleasant and short. In no time flat, we were entering Second Pond, quite a bit larger than Third but still small.
We stopped to admire a loon fishing before heading east towards a bridge we would paddle under. When the water is high, you have to carry around it. On this day it was easy to paddle under it and we were quickly on First Pond.
DEEP AND SHALLOW
The trip across this pond was short and we knew we were entering the creek as we passed the entrance to Ampersand Brook on the left. You can paddle about a mile up this brook but with such low water, we did not want to attempt it.
The water level was very low but the creek was still fun to paddle with all its twists and turns. The leader would call out which side the deeper water was on to try to avoid bottoming out our boats.
We met a friendly family of ducks and stopped to watch them feed from the chilly water. At 2.3 miles, we reached the bridge on Corey’s Road. Each of us have driven this road many times attempting to hike the Seward Range while working on another challenge, of course.
Pulling off at the bridge, we got out to stretch our legs. A paddling group of lovely ladies mostly from Keene Valley area were putting in enroute to the Stoney Creek Ponds. There were lots of friendly conversations as we bid each other a good day and headed to our boats.
In less than a half of a mile, we entered the Raquette River. We were happy to see a large sign indicating where you enter Stoney Creek from the river. Paddling downstream, we floated under a cable that hunters use to cross the river. Just ahead, we saw a sign indicating we had reached Axton Landing. The name comes from ‘Ax Town’ a reminder of its logging past.
LUNCH BREAK
There is plenty of area to pull your boats out and a good size parking lot. This is another put in for Raquette River and what a great spot for lunch. As the three of us munched on our goodies, we watched Barb as she made her way through the reeds trying for a photo of the Sewards. Sally, a long time friend of Barb’s suggested that when Barb came back to eat that we should jump up and say we better get going. The look on Barb’s face was priceless. After filling our faces and checking out the area, we all agreed it was time to retrace our paddling route back to our cars.
‘NEVER LEAVE
YOUR PACK ALONE’
The trip back was mellow up to the point that one of our group (not mentioning any names) got stuck on a low spot on the creek. We all had suggestions to help her out - hold your paddle this way - shuffle that way. Finally, she hit higher water and was on her way.
Back at the car, it was unanimous what a great day it had been. At home, as I unpacked my gear, what was in my cooler but a good size rock. After some interrogations, Barb fessed up and said, “Never leave you pack alone and open.” Paddle number two of the triad - check.
FINAL PADDLE
The final paddle of the triad is the Raquette Pond to Setting Pole Dam. Alas, circumstances kept me from joining these ladies for this final trip but I wished them well and told them I was with them in spirit. The put-in is the beach on Raquette Pond. Barb, Kelly and Sally had a late start due to inclimate weather in the morning. The temperature was a balmy 80 plus degrees - a huge difference from the chilly 32 degrees on the first paddle two weeks ago.
The route took them across the pond and under a train trestle. Now they were again on another part of the Raquette River. They passed two huge boulders which were reaching high out of the water. Pretty lilies bobbed up and down on the water and camps were visible along the waterway. The 3 miles to the dam took no time at all.
Upon reaching the dam they pulled out to take a break and check out the area. On the return trip, the wind had picked up but it was nothing this group could not handle.
The round trip took a leisurely 3.5 hours. Afterwards, they rewarded themselves for finishing the challenge with delicious ice cream. We all know whose idea that was and again, I’m not going to mention her name, Barb.
FUN CHALLENGE
The paddling challenge was a fun way to explore different waterways. The paddles are flat water and with no long portages. I missed out on the last paddle but I’ll be sure to get ‘er done by the end of the summer.
If you are interested in taking on the challenge, information can be found at: tupperlake.com/tupper-lake-paddling-triad
A good source of information on some flatwater paddles is “Adirondack Paddling - 65 Great Flatwater Adventures” by Phil Brown. Also, the Adirondack Paddler’s Map covering the Saranac lakes, St. Regis Wilderness Area, Santa Clara Tract, Five Ponds Wilderness, Whitney Wilderness, Raquette River and Cranberry Lake Wild Forest has proven invaluable on some of my trips.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
