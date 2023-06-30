As the days grow longer and the temperatures hotter, the ponds, lakes and rivers that not that long ago were frozen solid are now wide open and prime for exploring. I do love paddling this time of year as it is a good time to see wildflowers and wildlife. While camping at Fish Creek, I decided to take an early morning paddle when most are sleeping and I can usually have the waters all to myself.
I planned a route that would take me on a portage to Follensby Clear Pond, carry to Horseshoe Pond and on to Little Pollywog. I packed a small first aid kit and attached my Garmin Inreach Mini in case of an emergency. I know this route well but upon looking at a map, it showed 2 portages from Follensby Clear Pond to Horseshoe Pond. The one I had never taken would make access quicker and I love trying new trails. The problem is that it was not marked and I figured that it would be best to explore it when with fellow paddlers. Maybe I could see if I could spot it from the shore just to know where it is.
Early in the morning, I grabbed a bite to eat and was off. The portage from Fish Creek to Follensby Clear Pond is very short. Other than a few cobwebs across the face the carry was uneventful. Follensby Clear is such a pretty pond and I had it all to myself except for a few friendly loons. Soon I was skirting the left shore line keeping an eye out for that carry. I spotted an opening that looked like it may be it. I said I would not do it alone but I could at least check it out. It was a terrible take out with branches and pine needles falling in my hair and boat. Finally, with my boat dragged up on the edge I got out and looked around. There were a few paths but I guessed these were wildlife trails. Oh well, boat in water and a very awkward entry into my boat and I was off again.
No problem, I’ll just go my normal route. A bit further up the shoreline I see what has to be that portage. I’ll just check it out. Same thing only worse. I maneuvered my tiny hornbeck around a rock and branch that was in the way and again crashed through some weeds. My exit from my vessel was not pretty but I made it. Off into the woods again but no path clear enough for me to feel comfortable.
Back on the water, I said to myself, ‘That’s it. I’ll never finish my paddle if I continue to get in and out of my boat.” The scenery was gorgeous. Islands reflected in the water and loons called in the distance. After a bit, I approached a campsite. I started thinking,(which is always dangerous) could the carry start at the site? I wasn’t going to waste my time investigating another dead end so I called my good friend Bob Rusnak, who knows these waters well. I questioned if he had ever taken the carry. He had not but he thought it went from that campsite to a campsite on Horseshoe Pond. I thanked him for the information but did not get out and I reckoned that I would check it out from the Horseshoe campsite.
I paddled further up the lake and took a left near the island that is home to a lean to. This is a very popular camping spot and I was surprised there was no one there. It sure did look inviting.
Soon I arrived at a white sign marking the take out to the carry to Horseshoe Pond. The shoreline is open and easily accessible. I like pond hopping as it gives you a chance to stretch your legs. Soon I was off headed towards my next pond. After another short carry, I reached the put- in to Horseshoe Pond. This is a nice sandy beach but beware there are lots of leeches in the pond. I didn’t linger here as I’m not a big fan of those blood suckers.
Once on Horseshoe, I’m like a dog with a bone. I just had to check out that campsite where the other carry might be. I followed the left shoreline and soon reached the site. It was a lovely spot to take out a boat and there it was a very definite trail heading into the woods. Off I went to explore the other end. Sure enough, it led to the campsite on Follensby. Yay. It was a nice defined route and I would definitely do this on my return route.
Back in my boat I paddled the edge of the pond enjoying the solitude. A pair of loons checked me out and then dove under the water. I floated up to the take out for Little Pollywog. Again, I didn’t dilly dally in the water in case some large leeches were waiting to attack me.
This was another nice portage. Just before you reach the pond the trail comes to a ‘Y’. Many folks make a mistake here and continue straight but the trail to the pond goes left and down to the water.
Last year when I was here, a huge tree had fallen and it was hard to get into the pond. This year it is cut out so I was all set. It is such a pretty scene with my boat sitting in the water at the edge of the calm clear water. The pond is aptly named as it is really little. There is a bog at the south end. Pitcher plants, bog laurel, water lilies, rose pogonia and sundew were scattered all over. Most plants are not carnivorous, but the sundew plant is an insectivorous plant. It has leaves that are covered in tiny, sticky hairs. When an insect lands on a sundew leaf, the hairs bend and the leaf wraps around the insect. The sundew then secretes enzymes that digest the insect and the plant absorbs the nutrients. Pitcher plants also are insectivorous or also called carnivorous.
I was aware of a loon nest with eggs earlier in the season and saw that they had hatched. Unfortunately, the loon pair were by themselves and there was no sign of the chicks. I’m guessing that either the eggs were broken by a predator or something got the babies.
It was starting to warm up so it was time to head back. Soon I was plopping my boat back on Horseshoe. There was a fellow paddler fishing there and I asked if he had had any luck. He had caught two and was satisfied with that. That was the only person I would see on my adventure. I confidently headed toward the ‘new to me’ carry that would bring me back on Follensbly Clear. It’s a very easy, short carry and in no time at all I was back in the water. This carry is very close to my Fish Creek carry and within a matter of minutes I was back to my campsite.
The day was not over. Just before dusk, I decided to head out to check out a loon nest I had seen earlier that had one egg hatched producing an adorable chick and the other still intact. To my delight, they had both hatched and they were with mom and dad. I sat and let my boat drift quietly enjoying the tranquil scene. The chicks would climb up on the Mom’s back sometimes at the same time and sometimes on each adult’s back. You could hear the little peep, peep, peep as they snuggled under the wing. At one point the two were on the back and they seemed to be playing as they pecked at each other. This sure was nature sure at its finest.
Happy Trails.
