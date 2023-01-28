Many of you are familiar with the Adirondack Forty-Sixers. For those not, it is an organization of hikers who have climbed all forty-six of the traditionally recognized high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. As of 2022, there are 14,780 regular finishers and only 1086 winter finishers.
Bonnie Rondeau has a goal to be a Winter 46er. She climbed her first winter high peak in 2005. Now, never giving up on that goal she is 9 peaks shy from reaching her goal. To some folks, they would think — wow she’s got this. Not as easy as you think when you start throwing around names like Cliff, Couchsachraga, Haystack, Basin and Allen to name a few. These are some of the most remote mountains of the 46. On top of that, Bonnie is 74 years young.
When Bonnie chose Couchsachraga as her next peak she was excited that 8 of her hiking friends were planning on joining her. Kelly Moody has another name for Couchsachraga. The beast at the end of the Santanoni Range. So what does that tell you? Bonnie’s Battalion consisted of Ruby Salley, Kelly Moody, Richard Apelt, Phyllis Fox, Luke Peduzzi, Dan Bushey, Jamie Hall and Joe Dopp. Everyone had an early morning wake up call as you start with a long drive to the trail head. Kelly’s clock went off at 1 am. It hardly seems worth it to go to bed. The troops convened at exit 29 off the Northway where they continued onto the parking lot. At 5 am sharp packs were on their backs and their boots hit the ground heading out on the Bradley Pond Trail. Of course, it was pitch black as they marched into the woods with 9 headlamps cutting through the black night.
The temperature was a chilly 20 degrees and with every breath the biting cold filled their lungs. The night was quiet but for the crunching of the cold snow beneath their feet. Off to the side you could hear the gurgling of a rushing brook. Kelly entertained everyone with her story about winter three years ago, she hiked this very same trail in knee deep water.
After a couple hours, the hikers were happy to be greeted by early morning light. Daylight gave them an extra boost as they hiked on, one step in front of the other. The trail conditions were not too bad so far. Upon arriving at Bradley Pond, the trail was now unmarked and unmaintained. The conditions now changed on the herd path leading to Time Square. Kelly commented, “ With all the weather changes over the last few weeks the conditions were very slow & challenging in some areas. But, this did not stop the team! Up we went using a team approach in the tough to navigate spots. Other areas you just had to watch where you put your feet missing big and small holes, running water and the like.”
The group progressed well stopping to drink and eat and sometimes to catch their breath. Finally, after 6 hours of hiking, they arrived at Herald Square. In the Santanoni Range there are two squares, Times Square and Herald Square. Herald Square is where you access Panther Mountain and Times Square has paths leading to Santanoni and Couchie (a nickname for Couchsachraga) . The gang took a break here to have a bite to eat and assess how everyone was doing. .
Joe, Dan and Luke decided to climb Panther Mountain as they were so close. They would catch up with the group afterwards. Phyllis, Richard and Jamie called it here. Enough was enough. Turning back after investing so much time and energy into a hike can be very discouraging at the moment, but in the long run it is the best decision. That mountain will still be there next week, next year, or in 15 years. They enjoyed their lunch, wished the others safe hiking and began their return trek. and now there were three.
Bonnie, Kelly and Ruby finished up lunch and headed to Times Square. You would think it would be very obvious which direction to take but there are trails going every which way but loose up there. They started on one and very quickly realized they were headed to Santanoni. After an abrupt face, they were happily on the right track. The herd path to Couchie goes down, down and more down. All the way you are thinking, oh my gosh (or something to that effect) I will have to climb back up this.
The next part is the famous bog. In summer it is a quagmire of muck but the beauty of winter is that the bog is usually frozen over, as it was on this day. This area is a nice reprieve to the climb that was ahead of them. Just after the bog, the Panther boys caught up with them as they began ascending. There were a few tricky spots but with a little bit of grit and determination at 1pm (8 hours from the start) they were standing on top of Couchsachraga Mountain.
Back in Peru, I was sure I heard the “whoo hoos” as they celebrated. I let one out myself when I received the text that they had made it. Bonnie said that she believes that God gives her the strength that, and the support from her hiking buddies who are tops. Everyone knows that it is not a successful hike until everyone is back at the start in one piece. One last look at that infamous sign and they were on their way. Luke set up some ropes to descend the tricky areas as better safe than sorry. A quick walk across the bog and then up, up, up to Times Square.
They made good time and ascended any of the uncomfortable sections just before dark. On with the headlamps for the long slog out. There were still hours of hiking to go. The walk out was uneventful and 14 hours from when they began, they were all back to the cars safe and sound. 17.3 miles with an elevation gain of 4,123 feet. Couchsachraga check!
Hiking in the high peaks in the winter is nothing to take lightly. Weather up high can change rapidly and in minutes you can be in a complete white out. One needs to pack enough gear in order to survive an unplanned night in the cold. A good place to find information on hiking and what to bring when enjoying winter in the peaks is the Adirondack Mountain Club. www.adk.org
Happy Trails.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.