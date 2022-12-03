It’s that time of year again. With little or no snow at the lower elevations one still has to be prepared for winter like conditions in the mountains. Rumor had it that good friend Bonnie Rondeau was planning a hike up St. Regis Mountain and I asked if she would mind if I joined in. I was happy to hear her reply but for anyone that knows Bonnie, I don’t think ‘no’ is in her vocabulary.
The back roads to the trailhead were ice and snow-covered, making for a slow trip to the trailhead. Upon arriving, I glanced at my car temperature gauge which read 18 degrees. It promised to be a chilly trek. The key to hiking in cold temperatures is layers and of course insulated boots. Our group of 8 piled out of our warm cars and discussed foot traction. We knew the trail was packed and that snow shoes were not necessary. Even so, some wore theirs from the start (wanting to get prepared for future full winter hikes), others carried them, some wore microspikes and others barebooted (some of the way).
Our hiking group consisted of Laurel Allen, Richard Apelt, Mary Murphy, Claire Velsey, Kelly Moody, Ruby Salley, Bonnie Rondeau and myself. The walk along the Topridge Road to the trail register was short. Once in the woods, the bright sun was so pretty as it filtered through the tree. There was plenty of laughter and friendly banter as we trudged along the rolling terrain. Mary and Kelly are well known for their love of climbing large rocks. There were several gigantic glacial erratics on the right that were too big, others along the trail that were too small but soon they came to one that was just right. It didn’t take any convincing and in short order there they were perched on the top with arms stretched up reaching towards the bright blue sky. After a few quick photos, we continued on.
Before we knew it, we had reached the steep part of our route. This is where the ‘layering’ idea comes in. It wasn’t long and most of us were shedding layers to avoid getting overheated. Even with the temperatures in the teens, here we were hiking with no hats, mittens or jackets. Navigating the few icy sections was not a problem with traction on our feet and the glistening rock hard ice made for pretty photos.
As we approached the summit, we could hear the wind whistling. Some of us chose to layer up before climbing to the top. It was past noon and I for one was starving. I picked a bare rock and pulled out my lunch. I’m not sure what the temperature was, but one thing for sure, it was cold. Everyone pulled out a thermos of steaming hot chocolate. Everyone except me. I said, “Wait! I didn’t get the memo!” It sure looked warm and tasty and I’ll put that on my list for my next frosty hike.
The tower is open on St. Regis and I questioned who was going to join me on the top. Mary and Richard were in. It was a frigid climb up getting colder and colder as we reached the cab. We soaked in the beautiful view of the St. Regis Canoe Area with layers of mountains as a backdrop. We didn’t stay long and the three of us retreated, carefully negotiating the metal steps.
Getting ready to head down, I sat next to Bonnie as I closed up my pack. She kept saying, “Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!” I turned around to see what had happened. So apparently she can say shoot to her phone and it will take the photo. Right, Bonnie. It didn’t work that time as maybe it was frozen.
We said our goodbyes to the summit and were off. As we descended, the temperatures warmed up a bit and one by one we removed layer after layer. I find it harder to navigate the icy sections going down, so I definitely took my time in these areas.
At one point, we passed a large snow covered, dead tree lying on its side. I just happened to mention: “Now wouldn’t that make a nice photo if someone were to climb up on it?” Mary and Kelly were on it in a flash and then they coaxed Bonnie, then Richard, etc. etc. Before I knew it, the whole gang was there laughing and carrying on as if they were kids. Of course, I did take photos and got some really good ones of them trying to get off. That’s what keeps a person young, when they don’t take themselves too seriously. and I have to tell you, this group definitely does not.
We had stopped for a break and I took a swig of water which went down the wrong way. I coughed and coughed with my friends asking if I was ok. I indicated I was at which point Mary offered me a jelly bean. Now who would do that, I ask? The laughter didn’t help with the coughing but I survived.
It was nearing the end of daylight as we arrived back at our vehicles. We all said our goodbyes, wishing each other a Happy Thanksgiving. Until next time. Happy Trails.
Lastly, on a discouraging note, several vehicles have been broken into at the Hurricane Mountain, Baxter Mountain, Belfry Mountain and Poke-O-Moonshine trailheads over the past weekend. Thieves smashed windows if the vehicle was locked. This is just a reminder not to leave anything of value in your vehicle when you head out on your hike.
Tips on preparing for a winter hike:
• Check trail conditions, weather forecast and carry proper supplies, enabling you to survive an unplanned night in the woods.
• Do your research and choose gear and clothing that will perform well for you.
• There are many excellent brands of hiking poles, snowshoes, crampons and other traction such as micro spikes from which to choose.
• Don’t wait until you are many miles from civilization to test your new winter clothing and gear.
• Always bring plenty of water and help reduce the chance of it freezing by using an insulated holder. Adding some energy mix can help supply much needed electrolytes.
• I always have my water and snacks on the outside of my pack to make them easily accessible to ensure I eat and drink often.
• The shorter winter days make it imperative that you have a headlamp and extra batteries. I also carry a spare light in case there is a malfunction with my main one.
• Always sign in at trail heads, where often an emergency contact number is posted and store that number in your phone or take a photo of it.
• Always tell someone your planned route and rough estimate of when you should be home and stick to it.
• In case of an emergency, I carry a Garmin Inreach Mini which you can communicate using Satellite.
Directions: At the junction of NY 86 and NY 30 in Paul Smiths, drive N about 200 yards and then turn left onto the Keese Mills Road. Drive 2.6 miles to a large parking area on the left.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
