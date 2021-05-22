For hikers Kelly Deyo, Donna Merril and Lori Ann Semprevio, they were excited to hit the trail for Lori Ann’s third try to summit Blake Peak, one of the 46 high peaks in the Adirondacks. Maybe the third would be the charm.
To reach the trailhead, the group had to park at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) parking. Starting May 1, this is an area which will require a reservation to hike. The trio left their cars at 7:20 a.m. and soon signed in at the register. They took note that there were two groups ahead of them climbing their mountain. Hiking at a good pace, they reached the intersection to Dial and Nippletop mountains where they put on their snowshoes. The day was mild and as they gained elevation and it was like a winter wonderland. There was lots of chatter and friendly laughter as they ascended higher and higher.
With spirits high, the group reached the summit of Mount Colvin, which you have to climb before reaching Blake. Kelly attempted to call her husband Miles Moody to give him an update as to their location but she had no cell service. Donna had better luck with her phone and could make a call. The summit was socked in with clouds but this did not deter their spirits. They took a quick break grabbing a bite to eat while hydrating but were eager to continue on.
As they descended the other side of Colvin, they encountered a couple of technical areas and took care as they maneuvered around them. Before they knew it, they had reached the col between the two mountains. Anyone who has done this hike is quite familiar with having to lose all the elevation you gained on Colvin only then to have to climb back up to Blake.
While ascending Blake, they met hikers who had signed in before them. They exchanged pleasantries and were on their way. Remember, Lori Ann had a mission and she was excited to be so close. The ladies took it slow and steady being careful at some tricky spots. Not too far from the summit there was a fallen tree diagonal across the trail with the top caught in other trees. You could either go under the higher end or step over the rooted end. No problem - they were past this obstacle in no time flat.
Finally, they had made it. Lori Ann was grinning from ear to ear, hugging a tree on the summit. There were whoo hoo’s and high fives as they all celebrated her accomplishment. Getting chilled and knowing they still had a long way to go back to their cars, they readied themselves to head back down.
It was now 2:20 p.m. as they hefted their heavy packs on their backs and began their trek back down Blake. Soon, they were back at the downed tree. Donna had already gone over it with Kelly soon to do the same.
As Lori Ann attempted to go over the trunk, her snowshoe caught on a branch and down she went. Kelly asked if she was ok and her reply was she was not sure.
She tried a bit of weight bearing on the injured leg and that was a negative. Donna offered her whippet (a hiking pole with an ice axe on the end) for her to try to use as a crutch. This also did not help. Lori Ann said,
“I’ve had sprains in the past but this feels like I have broken my ankle.” At this point, she had pain only when she tried to stand on it. They all looked at their phones and not surprisingly, they had no service.
Knowing there was service on Colvin, it was decided that Donna would hike up Colvin and make “the call” while Kelly stayed back with Lori Ann. This is the beauty of hiking with three. One can leave to get help while one can stay with the injured. Quickly, Donna was off as Kelly began the process of keeping Lori Ann as comfortable as possible.
First was some ibuprofen to help with any pain they were sure was going to get worse. Next step was to keep Lori Ann warm. With Donna gone, Kelly tried to help Lori Ann get into a pair of pants (with full side zips) that she had brought. They still had a sense of humor as they laughed that they needed a road map or origami directions on how to re zip the pants. After several tries they had success. Kelly also layered up as standing around she was getting cold.
About 15 minutes after Donna had left, Kelly realized that she now had cell phone service. Knowing Donna was calling the DEC, Kelly called her husband Miles Moody and relayed what had happened. She asked him to also call the DEC making sure he let them know that it was the same incident that Donna had called about. Soon after, Kelly received a call from a ranger. He questioned her on the injured hiker’s name and her weight, he asked if they had enough clothes to keep comfortable, what the weather conditions were - was it cloudy or windy, and what traction they had used during the day. It was a relief to the girls knowing help would soon be on the way.
Retrieving a bivy sack from the pack they were about to attempt to put Lori Ann in it when a hiker appeared. Introductions were quickly made and the situation explained.
As luck would have it, the hiker just happened to be Jay Whitbourne, a well known, very experienced hiker in the Adirondacks. Jay called a friend who would relay the GPS coordinates of their location to the DEC. Kelly, with the help of Jay then proceeded to help Lori Ann into a bivy sack. They tried this way and that and ended up with her putting her arms around Jay’s neck while Kelly pulled up the bivy sack. Lori Ann chuckled as she said, “Oh my gosh, I have a hunk to hug.”
It was comforting that the DEC made contact several times checking on how they were doing. They indicated that due to the location and the time, they were trying to mobilize a New York State Police Aviation helicopter to make the rescue.
Time seemed to pass quickly and soon they heard the helicopter off in the distance. As it hovered above them, two rangers dropped down while the helicopter flew off awaiting a message to begin the hoist. Rangers Hannah O’Conner and Andrew Lewis were very efficient as they quickly assessed the situation and applied a brace over her boot and gaiters. They then immediately began to attach a harness on Lori Ann in preparation of the air lift.
She now had to be moved to a spot where the chopper could drop down the hoist and pull her up. Jay and Andrew attempted to have her put her arms around their necks but the trail was not wide enough to be 3 abroad. Andrew then gave Lori Ann a piggy back ride while Hannah walked behind to be the back up. Lori Ann sympathized and said, “The poor guy had to haul my carcass all the way to the hoist.”
The helicopter reappeared and hovered over the group. Kelly said the snow was like shards of glass from the wind from the chopper. Lori Ann was very quickly attached to the hoist. In a flash, she was dangling high in the air below the helicopter and efficiently pulled into the helicopter by Ranger Balerno. From here she was transported to the Saranac Lake Hospital. She was in good hands.
Donna had continued on over Colvin after making sure the crew was all set. After Kelly and Lori Ann thanked Jay profusely he had headed down the mountain en route to his vehicle. Kelly, Hannah and Andrew were now ready to head out. In addition to their full packs, the rangers now had Lori Ann’s full pack to carry with each ranger taking turns carrying it. Kelly commented that there was never ever a negative comment or complaint. They were just doing their jobs. When the trio reached the junction of the Carry Trail (known as the Elevator Shaft) they informed Kelly that this would be the route back to the parking lot.
Anyone who knows Kelly knows her enthusiasm. She was very excited to hike this trail as she had never been there before. They all had spikes on as they traversed over very steep roots, boulders and slush. Kelly loves to take photos and usually plays “catch-up” with our group but today was all about getting down the mountain safely.
Down at the lower lake they approached the warden’s cabin. There were 3 guideboats with ranger Jamison Martin, Ranger Praczkajlo and Ranger Gliddi waiting to paddle them across the lake to the boat house. This would be Ranger Gliddi’s last big rescue before retiring. What a way to go: a helicopter ride and a ride in a guide boat across the scenic lake.
A breeze had picked up as they piled into the boats. This was another first for Kelly: a ride in a guide boat along the Lower Ausable Lake.
An hour later, they approached the floating dock at the boat launch which had a thin sheet of ice over it. The whole group carefully unloaded from the boats only to load again into vehicles awaiting to transport them back to the parking area. It was now 8 p.m.
At the hospital, it was confirmed that Lori Ann had broken her fibula and not her ankle. She was treated there and released with a ranger waiting to drive her back to her car.
Back at home, Kelly was thankful for a few things. First that she and her fellow hikers were prepared for such an incident. She was thankful for Jay Whitburne arriving when he did. His support and assistance was greatly appreciated. She expressed that they were lucky that the weather was as mild as it was and not windy. If it had been windy, the chopper would not have made the rescue and the descent would have been extremely difficult dragging into the wee hours of the morning.
Her biggest thanks go to the rangers who went above and beyond during the rescue.
Kelly explained that “they were cool and calm beyond measure. At no time did they make you feel bad about having to call them. True professionals is a word I would use to describe them. I’ve never wanted to be in a situation to have to call the rangers but the experience was totally positive.”
To sum it up, accidents happen. Sometimes there is nothing one could have done to prevent it. It is however, in our power to be prepared for the unexpected. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a huge increase of folks recreating in our great outdoors. As a result, there has been an increase in rescues with many being due to inexperience on the trail and not being prepared.
Following is an excerpt from a recent DEC Forest Ranger Highlights report. “New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2020, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 492 search and rescue missions.”
I speak for myself when I say I am very grateful knowing that if I do run into a problem while hiking that I have such great forest rangers I can call in an emergency. I’ve already taken an inventory of my pack to make sure I will have what I need to do my part, if I find myself in a compromised situation. Happy trails and stay safe.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
