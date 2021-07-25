As we weather through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, more folks are getting vaccinated and finally reuniting with their loved ones. Pre-pandemic, I would see my daughter and family who reside in Idaho at least every three months. Thanks to technology, I could regularly facetime with them but a kiss blown through a computer screen just does not hold a candle to a real live kiss and hug.
With some restrictions being lifted, I was counting the days until they would fly into Burlington, Vermont. My granddaughters, Brook and Maggie Van Winkle had a montra - “Two plane rides and one ferry ride” and then they would be in N.Y. Words cannot express the feeling of seeing them all come through the gate with the girls running for a hug.
TWO WEEKS OF FUN
We had two whole weeks to fill with fun things to do. I knew I definitely wanted them to go on a hike so we chose Cobble Lookout. The hike is 2.6 miles round trip and can be enjoyed by families of all ages as it is mostly flat. From the lookout you can see majestic views of Whiteface Mountain, Giant Mountain and the Lake Champlain Valley.
Our group included myself, Brook and Maggie, their mom and dad Jenny and Brian Van Winkle, their Pa, Bruce Kennedy and our family dog Bucky. It was truly a family hike. We lucked out as it was overcast and not too hot. Maggie, 3 years old, led the way. What a little pixie she was as she jumped from rock to root yelling each time she spotted a trail marker along the path.
I was amazed at how fast we made it to the top. With the recent news of crowded mountains, I was excited that we had it to ourselves for a while. Picking a rock for a seat, it was time for a snack and a drink followed by a little exploring. We pointed out Whiteface mountain in the distance to the girls as that would be our next stop.
KID ACTIVITIES
After a few photos, we packed up and began to retrace our route. Brook led the way this time leaving drawings in the mud for us to find. Maggie was excited each time she found one of Brook’s artwork. I think that is part of the key to making hiking fun for children. Sometimes, I bring a notebook and we write down each wildflower or type of tree that we find. Special snacks for the top are always a hit.
Soon, we were back at the car and ready to drive up Memorial Highway to the top of Whiteface. Maggie kept calling it White Mountain as that is a mountain in her Dora the Explorer book. Halfway up the mountain, we pulled over at a picnic table and enjoyed a lunch we had packed at home. Now that was lunch with a view. At the ‘castle’ at the end of the highway, we were informed that the elevator was still not working. That didn’t stop this family as off we trudged climbing the long stairway to the summit.
It was a little foggy on the top but that came and went. Again, it was not too crowded. The views of Lake Placid are just the best from this peak. We took our time descending as even with dry rocks it can be quite slippery. Bucky did just fine, stopping every so often to enjoy a visitor petting his head.
I would highly recommend the Cobble Lookout to anyone looking for mountainous scenery with little effort. Also, it is great to be able to drive to the top of Whiteface Mountain which has a majestic panoramic view. Back in the town of Wilmington, we wished we had more time to stop and visit the Wildlife Refuge or spend some time at the town beach but you can only do so much in one day.
LOTS TO DO
We are so fortunate to live in such a diverse area with such a variety of things to do. One morning, we walked the Little Ausable River Trail in Peru. This lovely 1.25 mile walk or bike ride starts at Heyworth/Mason Park and it is wheelchair friendly. My granddaughters were excited to try out the different exercise stations from pull ups to a rope wall.
Our next stop was Rulfs Orchard to pick some juicy strawberries. This was a favorite activity as they not only got to pick (and eat a few) of the berries but there is a petting zoo plus a playground.
A day would not be complete without a stop at Peru Sweet Treat Ice Cream. The hardest part of the visit is trying to choose from the many chilly delicacies available. What you choose does not really matter as it is all delicious.
Another day, we took a tour of Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum again in Peru. What a great museum. Even though we were the only visitors at the time, the girls still got to use an old wringer washing machine, shuck corn, take a stagecoach and train ride, watch a man working in a blacksmith shop plus lots more. The museum was a definite hit.
A trip to Country Dreams Farm on the Pellerin Road in Plattsburgh is always interesting. The petting zoo was entertaining as the girls mingled with goats and chickens. Down the dirt road they watched as two newborn colts ran around the pasture.
MEMORIES FOR A LIFETIME
There are so many playgrounds in the area with just too many to visit them all but we went to as many as we could. The beach at Ausable Point State Park was great on some of those oh so hot and humid days. Take note that if the driver of your vehicle is over 62 a day pass into New York State Parks is free for New York residents except on the weekend or on holidays.
There is a charge for Babbie Rural & Farm Learning Museum and the Whiteface Memorial Highway.
The two week visit went by way too fast but we made the best of making memories that we will all have forever.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
Directions to Cobble Lookout: From Wilmington and NY 86, take NY 431. At the County Route 72 junction, veer right onto CR 72 and drive 0.3 miles. The trailhead parking area is on the right.
