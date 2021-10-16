The vibrant fall colors in our countryside is a stunning transformation that happens each year. Fall colors were a little later this year but they have definitely arrived. The reason leaves change color in fall is due to the change of daylight and temperature, according to the College of Environmental Science and Forestry (ESF). Essentially, after the warmer spring and summer months, leaves stop producing chlorophyll, which give them their quintessential green tint.
I feel ever so grateful to live in an area where one can experience fall through a kaleidoscope of oranges, reds and yellows. I hope you enjoy these images I captured just this past week. It’s not too late - Take a walk or a ride, there is still lots of color in the mountains and valleys. Happy trails!
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
