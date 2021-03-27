Navigating Nature: Hiking in the fifth season

For every end there is a beginning and so it is with the end of winter arrives the beginning of spring.
On that first day of spring, when the sky is an Adirondack blue and the sun’s warm rays brush against your face, it is hard to resist the call to get outside and recreate. Spring hiking and paddling can be fun but here are a few tips to keep in mind before venturing out.
HOT AND COLD
I remember a few years back when I hiked Lyon Mountain in the spring. As I drove to the trail head, I passed people dressed in shorts and t-shirts, riding bikes and playing on the playgrounds enjoying summerlike temperatures.
A few hours later I was in full blown winter on the summit of Lyon Mountain. That was one lesson I never forgot. Even though there is not snow down below, there can be several feet on the mountain trails and one has to be prepared for the cold or an unexpected injury.
Keep in mind that the snow may be hard when you begin your hike and traction like microspikes may do the trick. On your return hike, the warmer temperatures may soften the snow and you will end up postholing.
POSTHOLING
What is postholing you may ask? The name suggests what it sounds like, only it is not a fence post that is doing the plunging, it is your foot and leg. You take a step on what you think is hard packed snow only to sink the full length of your leg. This is a miserable way to hike and will be very exhausting.
Besides not being fun, it also turns a trail into a landmine of holes where fellow hikers can easily turn an ankle or worse. I learned about postholing from experience - an experience I do not want to repeat.
On my spring hikes, if I begin to posthole, I turn around, unless I have chosen to carry my snowshoes to use in such a situation.
SPRING MELT
With the warmer temperatures, there is the spring melt. Rivers and brooks that are easy to cross when frozen in winter or the levels are low in the summer may be a raging torrent. I have a great respect for water crossings especially in spring and winter.
A lake someone had walked on just the day before may not be safe to cross the very next day. I always err on the side of caution and if questionable, I turn around. The mountains are not going anywhere and you can always come back another day.
STAY HYDRATED
Bring a well-stocked first aid kit. Spring can be very unpredictable, so it is best to be prepared for anything from a twisted ankle to a sunburned face. As with most seasons, pack some extra clothing and dress in layers. It is easy to get overheated in unexpected warmer temperatures and you can tire very quickly.
With that being said, the importance of keeping hydrated is a necessity in any season.
As the weather continues to warm up and the snow melts, we move into ‘mud season’.
Sometimes mud season is called the fifth season in the northeast. It is the period of time in spring when the hiking trails become wet and muddy due to melting snow and spring rains.
You don’t necessarily have to stop hiking during this season but it is suggested you stay off many of the higher elevation trails due to erosion to the trails and damage to fragile alpine vegetation.
If you choose to hike in spring make sure you have waterproof boots to keep your feet dry. Walking directly through a muddy area will avoid widening the trail.
PADDLING TIPS
Many of the above tips apply to paddling in the spring. Paddling is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and view an abundance of wildlife.
New York State has more than 7,500 lakes, ponds and reservoirs and more than 70,000 miles of rivers and streams. Keep in mind that state law requires people on pleasure vessels less than 21 feet long to wear a personal floatation device between November 1 and May 1.
The water temperatures are cold in spring and many times the current is fast. There is also a possibility of logs floating just under the water increasing the chances of tipping over. Check out road conditions before venturing out. Due to mud season many seasonal roads will be closed until they dry out and maintenance is complete.
CHOICE TRAILS
Spring is a great season to get out. Everything is turning green and the pretty wild flowers will be in bloom. We have just experienced several days of unseasonably warm temperatures that is the talk of the town. Just remember, if we get that spring snow storm, it won’t last long. As always, we will have to just grin and bear it. Happy Trails.
A few trails that are a good choice during mud season:
• The Crows
• Pitchoff Mountain
• Roostercomb Mountain
• Noonmark Mountain
• Baxter Mountain
• Bald Mountain
• Baker Mountain
• Scarface Mountain
• AzureMountain
• Champlain Area Trails
•Poke-O-Moonshine Mountain
• Rattlesnake Mountain
• Silver Lake Mountain
• Paul Smith’s College VIC trails
• Cobble LookOut
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
