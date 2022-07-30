What is the definition of summer? It is described as the warmest season of the year, in the northern hemisphere from June to August and in the southern hemisphere from December to February. The North Country has been experiencing a heat wave of very high temperatures accompanied by high humidity. Some people love it while others not so much. My friends will tell you I am definitely on the not so much end.
Our summers appear to be getting hotter and hotter each year. Outdoor enthusiasts need to be knowledgeable as to how to be prepared to hike in hot temperatures to avoid heat exhaustion. In an article in Adirondack magazine, Tom Welch, M.D. writes, “Heat exhaustion develops when the body’s attempts at compensation for heat stress begin to fail, often precipitated by dehydration related to sweating and loss of fluid in breath. The symptoms of heat exhaustion range from mild fatigue and lightheadedness to severe headache, weakness and fainting. Field treatment of heat exhaustion is relatively simple. Exertion needs to stop, which means sitting in a shady spot and taking off the pack. The need is for both salt and water.”
Dr. Welch recommends water alternated with salty snacks as using water alone risks the development of low body sodium which is potentially fatal.
I personally know I cannot hike in these high temperatures so I don’t even try. I get my fix from following other hikers’ adventures. I had heard through the grapevine that my friend Dawn Collins was joining a group attempting the Presidential traverse in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. This hike contains the highest peaks of the Whites with its most notable summits named for American presidents.
The group consisted of 7 experienced, fit hikers ranging from 45 to 59 years old and one super hiker dog, Emma. This sweet canine has climbed over 100 different mountains. The group met in New Hampshire the night before and placed bailout cars at two different trail heads. There was not much sleep that night but their spirits were high and they were ready for their day in the mountains. The plan was to start with Mount Madison at the Appalachian trailhead. Seven headlamps clicked on and packs tossed on their shoulders as their boots hit the ground at 3 a.m.
At the start of the trail, there was a sign: Try this trail only if you are in top physical condition, well clothed and carrying extra clothing and food. Many have died above timberline from exposure. Turn back at the first sign of bad weather. I guess this trail is not for the faint of heart. It was nice to start the day with temperatures in the high 40’s as they knew it would soon increase when the sun made an appearance.
As they climbed, they chatted between breaths putting one foot in front of the other. Every once in a while, they would switch positions in the group to be able to talk with each hiker. Reaching Madison hut, they hydrated and chowed down some food.
Ready for their first summit, they were off for the final push to Madison, reaching the top at 7:27 a.m. Everyone was hyped up and feeling good. One down and seven to go.
Before leaving the summit, Dawn texted her husband to update their location as she would continue to do each mountain after that.
Back at the hut, each hiker loaded up with water as Star Lake (which is just below Madison) would be the only other place to get water until Mount Washington. The next peak would be Mount Adams.
A few minutes after the start, Dawn took a long sip from her tube only to quickly spit it out. Laughing, she explained that she had rinsed her bladder and tube with vinegar and must not have cleared the vinegar from the tube.
The trail is steep & rocky but the views looking back were breathtaking. They were now walking in full sun & it was extremely humid.
Reaching Adams they took a short break as they had a long way to go. Like any ridge hike, you can see the mountains in the distance that you are heading to. It is a beautiful view but sometimes a little discouraging to see how far away they are. This didn’t slow down this gang.
Jefferson was strenuous and the sun and humidity were taking its toll. Ninety percent of the hike was on large rocks. Dawn said: “The heat just slows you down and I personally would rather hike in winter any day.”
Stopping several times, they reapplied sunscreen and gave Emma water and food which she carries in a pack. Arriving at Jefferson shortly after 1 pm, they took a break enjoying the incredible views. In the distance they could see majestic Mount Washington.
This is the tallest peak in New Hampshire and also their halfway point.
They were now at the hottest part of the day with the sun overhead and no sign of shade. Dawn was happy to meet up with her friend Tom Penders who was also hiking in the range. She had texted him their location and he was able to find her. Technology, right?
After some friendly banter they were off in different directions. The climb up Washington is not an easy one. The hot sun was beating down on them and the trail was again rock strewn.
Each step took careful placement. The heat was definitely becoming a factor and the decision was made to abort the mission after reaching Washington.
Dawn commented: “The beauty of having great hiking partners is collectively knowing when to call it.”
The group reached the top at 5 p.m. From the summit they could see the range of mountains they had just traversed. That in itself is no little feat. As for the other four mountains, they will always be there for another day.
“Being a good hiker means you put your safety and that of your partners in the forefront. It was an absolutely gorgeous day and I’m extremely happy with the mountains that we climbed.”, Dawn reflected
The hike down took about 2 hours, getting them back to their car at 7. Sixteen hours of hiking in the mountains and everyone is back down safe and sound. That is what I call a successful hike.
I asked her how she prepared for such a hike. The week before she did a long hike in the Adirondacks as a test and she felt great. She told me the night before heading to N.H. she hydrated well and had a hearty supper. During the hike she used a cooling towel, amino acid in her water and clif bloks which are energy chews.
Back at their bed & breakfast, Dawn’s husband Bob had everything grilled and waiting for them when they walked in the door. What a way to end the day. Happy Trails.
