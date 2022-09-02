It’s been a hot summer. I don’t think anyone can deny that. For me, many days were too hot for hiking. An early morning paddle is just what the doctor ordered. I personally love doing paddles that I have not done before, plus I love loops. Winds were not supposed to be a factor on this day so I decided on the St. Regis Lakes loop. A shout out to my friends Wendy Patunoff and Tracy Orkin, and they were in.
We chose to start our day at the trailhead parking for St. Regis Mountain. This way we would have the ½ mile portage under our belts while we were still fresh. Packs on our backs and our lightweight canoes over our heads, we walked on the road passing the trail for St. Regis Mountain. Soon we turned left and entered the woods. Note that the trail does not have a large sign but it is there. It was a bit of a climb before we would reach the north bay of Upper St. Regis Lake, so my breathing took over where my chatter left off.
The put in is easy and obvious. There was a nice clearing to organize our gear as this is the only portage until the end of our day. In minutes, we were gliding along crystal clear waters with mirror-like reflections. This part of our trip felt quite remote. A lovely loon swam past us only to dive under the surface. Loons have been known to dive from the surface to a depth as much as 200 feet.
The Upper St. Regis is home to many quaint old summer cottages and majestic Great Camps. We were amazed as we paddled by the boat house for Camp Topridge. In 1920 the camp was purchased by Majorie Merriweather Post, founder of General Foods. There won’t be a day that goes by when I eat my Post Honey Bunches of Oats that I won’t think of Camp Topridge. At one camp, a group was taking part in a yoga class. It looked so peaceful. The structure of the buildings were right up my alley as they were pure Adirondack. One looked like a cute fairy cottage.
We had no problem spotting the channel for Spitfire Lake, our next destination. I was eager to see Rabbit Island, which I had read about.
Entering the lake, the island was right in front of us. In 1886, Dr. E.L. Trudeau devised an experiment where he infected a number of rabbits with the tubercle bacillus and then confined half of the infected animals, along with a control group of healthy rabbits, giving them little food, sunlight, fresh air and exercise. The remainder of the infected rabbits were set free on the little island (now called Rabbit Island). Here they ran free in the fresh air with plenty of food and water.
The infected rabbits that were confined all developed tuberculosis and died, yet the healthier ones merely failed to thrive in confinement; they did not come down with TB. All of the rabbits on the island thrived, despite their infection.
Dr. Trudeau concluded that fresh air, good food, ample rest and moderate exercise could actually slow down or stop the progression of tuberculosis. There is a plaque on the edge of the island commemorating Trudeau’s work.
Spitfire is quite a small lake and quickly we were in the channel that would take us to Lower St. Regis Lake. It was a nice quiet paddle with a back to nature feel to it. Taking our time, we enjoyed our surroundings as we passed a large beaver lodge and made our way through the many lily pads.
In the distance, we spotted Paul Smith’s College on the lower lake. By now, we were ready to get out and stretch our legs plus have some lunch. Our boats turned towards Pete’s Rock where the college has a lean to. Oh my, it felt good to heft myself out of my tiny boat. What a pretty spot where you can walk out on the ‘rock’ which slopes down to the warm water. The picnic table where we ate our food was a nice touch. These words were engraved on the lean to: “Built in memory of friends that have been loved and lost. 2005”. Such a nice sentiment. We spent some time here just sharing stories and enjoying the pretty view.
Back in our boats, we put in on St. Regis River. Knowing this was the last leg of our journey, we took our time. In no time at all, you could hear the water falling over the dam so we knew we were close to the end of our adventure. From the take out, it was a very short portage. Back at my car I checked my tracking which showed we had paddled 7.7 miles.
With our day of paddling behind us, I can only think how thankful I am to live in such a beautiful part of this big, wide world and to have such great friends to share it with. Happy Trails.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
