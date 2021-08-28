With all the heat and humidity we have experienced the past month hiking was out of the question for me. A group of friends who are working on the Adirondack Paddle Pursuit had planned a camping/paddling adventure and I think I asked or maybe I just crashed their party. Our crew would consist of Barb Harris, Kelly and Miles Moody, Sally Hoy, Stephanie Mason and myself. The itinerary was to camp at Lewey Lake State Campground and paddle Jessup River, Lewey Lake, Miami River and Indian Lake.
We all kept a close watch on the weather each day as it kept deteriorating from sunshine all three days to day one sunshine and the rest questionable. For myself, Barb and the Moodys, it would be over a two hour ride to our first paddle of the day, the Jessup River. We met near exit 35 in Peru at 4:50 am and followed each other in the darkness and fog. A couple of hours later, we were pulling into the parking area near a bridge where our other two paddlers were waiting for us.
The group decided that after our trip on the Jessup River, we would head to the campground, set up camp and then paddle Lewey Lake and Miami River. We wanted to make the most of our beautiful day. All the ladies would be paddling Hornbeck pond boats with Miles using his kayak. There is a short portage to the launch site on a narrow, steep path. On the river you could go either downstream or upstream. There was no decision for us as we planned to do both. Everyone helped each other bringing boats and gear down to the water’s edge and before we knew it we were heading upstream with little resistance from the current. The water was quite low and in spots you had to look out for boulders hiding just below the surface.
As we paddled along it was so pretty with fog slowly lifting above the water. We were not in our boats for long when we approached a small beaver dam. I popped out of my boat to inspect it to see if we could paddle over it. The was not a good choice for a hornbeck but Miles decided to plow through with his kayak. It was fun to watch him push, pull and thrash at brush and current with him finally making it to the other side. Barb, who is not a big fan of beaver dams (one time she took a dip while climbing over one) moaned and groaned as she exited her boat saying she hoped this was it for beaver dams. Up ahead, her good friend Sally hollered that there’s another one around the corner. Barb’s face said it all - She was not happy. We all had a laugh when she paddled around and saw Sally had been joking.
I do have to give Barb credit. She turned 75 this year and decided to celebrate not just one day but celebrate her 75th year all year long. She has a bucket list and the paddle pursuit along with much more is on it. For a lady that has had a knee replacement and may have two hip replacements in the future - she is one tough Adirondack lady!
The Jessup has lots of sandy spots to pull over for a break but it is also known for its busy beavers. After paddling for 45 minutes, we approached the mother of all beaver dams. It was at least 3 feet high. That sealed the deal, we would turn around here. The trip back was quick with a slight current and soon we were floating under the bridge where we had parked. Stephanie looked down in the water and saw what she thought was a bag tied with a rope. There was a discussion as to what this could be. Maybe a bag of money someone tossed over the bridge? Miles somehow was able to move it around with his paddle and discovered it was a bag of sand. Oh well, there could have been something much worse in there.
The paddle down stream was pleasant as we approached a huge piece of artistic driftwood on the riverbank. Kelly made the comment of how nice that would look in her yard. I could just picture Miles trying to pull that behind his kayak. The driftwood would remain for others to enjoy. We passed by a few bright cardinal flowers and Joe-Pye weed while cedar waxwings called to us from above. Not far downstream we approached another area with yet another beaver dam that had partially been broken out. Miles again decided to go for it. With his sturdy 10 foot kayak, he easily made it through. Now we all chimed in, “ Let’s see you get back up through it.” With a running start he tried but alas he was stuck. Kelly to the rescue. Over she goes and grabs the front of his boat and pulls him through. As she reaches down and grabs a kiss she tells him, “Pay it up.” Of course in unison we all sighed: “Aaaaaaawwww’.
Soon back at the start, we hoisted our boats and began gathering our gear ready to head to Lewey Lake. The short ride to the campground went quickly and before we knew it we were setting up camp on our two sites. After a short break, we were ready to explore Lewey Lake and Miami River. Kelly and I were early launching our boats so we said we would go check out the channel and portage to Indian Lake which was on tap for the next morning. This took longer than we had expected. After investigating, we decided that it would be best that our group just drive to Indian Lake where there was a good launch site plus it was only 5 minutes away.
Back on Lewey there was no sign of the girls (Miles had decided to pass on this adventure. I can’t say I blame him as he had already spent the morning with 5 ladies.) We regretted not making some definite plans with the ladies but we figured they must be out there somewhere. Halfway up the lake we turned around to take in the breathtaking mountainous view of Snowy and Lewey mountains plus neighbouring peaks.
At the end of the lake we entered the channel to Miami River and started on the river. It was just the type of paddle that we both like - a winding river with lilies, pickerelweed and marsh grasses. Well into the paddle, we followed a very narrow channel which brought us to guess what? A beaver dam across the water. We opted not to carry over this one and had to back our boats out. Again on the main body of water who should appear but our trio of missing paddlers. They had taken a different channel and were also stopped by a beaver dam. We told them about our trip towards Indian Lake and how it took longer than we thought and they thought we were ahead of them so they had paddled hard to find us. The sun was high and hot and they were ready to head back to camp. Kelly and I decided to do a little more exploring so we waved goodbye and continued on. It was such a calm and peaceful paddle as we enjoyed the solitude. Too soon we reached another beaver dam stretching across a wide part of the river. It was obvious where you could portage around it but the other side looked full of vines and lily pads so we turned around and headed back.
The views - oh the views. The water was like glass in the river and the reflections were stunning. After many, many photos we too were ready to get out of our boats. When we pulled up to the shore I said that I was going for a dip. Both Kelly and Miles decided to join me with the water being warm but still very refreshing.
When I’m away from home I usually make a quick phone call to check in. The campground had zero cell phone coverage but a fellow camper told me where there was a pay phone. I trucked over and spotted it. The weird thing was there was no place to put my dimes or quarters. I asked someone passing by and they said just dial it. I did what I was instructed and Voila! It worked and there was no charge. I’m not sure what distance you could call but it was a handy convenience in this campground.
Kelly, Miles and I were hosting dinner for the first night. Our guests arrived promptly at 5. After snacks and a delicious dinner, we were serenaded by Miles and his guitar as we sat around the glowing campfire. Miles plays in the band Towne Meeting so we knew we were in for a real treat. He had brought words to the songs so the whole campground could hear us sing along to King of the Road, Hey There Little Red Riding Hood and You are My Sunshine.(Maybe that last song jinxed us the next day’s weather.) The evening would not be complete without a game of Catch Phrase. If you don’t know this game check it out. It is a lot of laughs. Darkness was now upon us and as we said good night we made a tentative plan to be at the Indian Lake boat launch at 730 am.
I didn’t need an alarm in the morning as I was awakened at 4 am to the pitter pitter patter of rain drops. Rats, the weather forecast was right. I lay in bed until a little after 5 but couldn’t take it anymore. I was sleeping in my van (which has a built-in bed) and as soon as my door opened Kelly popped out of her tent. She couldn't sleep anymore either. We dressed in our rain pants and jackets and decided to check out the campgrounds. By now it was raining cats and dogs. Passing our group’s site there was no sign of life so we decided to walk to the boat launch of Indian Lake. The put in looked great but with the rain we were not sure Indian Lake would happen. I was not surprised on the way back Kelly said that if our fellow paddlers weren’t up yet she was going to paddle through the channel and over the portage. I volunteered to take photos as I had a waterproof camera and I was not officially working on the challenge.
Miles had joined me on a walk to the launch and after a few minutes we could see Kelly portaging in the pouring rain across the highway. As she passed us as usual, she had a big smile on her face. Off she went into a bay and then around a couple of islands. The rain would stop and start again but it didn’t matter as it was not windy or cold. When we got back to the campgrounds the rain had subsided so the ladies were up and announced that they too were going to do the paddle. By the time they got to the launch the rain was coming down in buckets. A volunteer came out and questioned us on where the boats had been and then inspected them. I also think he was questioning our sanity. I was glad to see this as invasive species are everywhere. I have to hand it to them, I thought they may chicken out but off they went singing Row Row Row your Boat laughing all the way.
They circled the island and headed back with Stephanie in the lead. Once she hit shore I announced that I was not going to be the only one who had not paddled so she gave me her boat and paddle and I was off. A minute into the paddle, I turned around as in my excitement I had forgotten a life jacket. I paddled back to the shore where I grabbed one and headed towards an island. If I was not wet before I sure was now but loving every minute of it.
The forecast predicted heavy rain for the rest of the day and we agreed that we had enough paddling so we all packed up and headed home. The girls were happy that they had 4 bodies of water to check off their list, I was happy to paddle places I had never been before and I think Miles was just happy to have survived camping with 5 women.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.