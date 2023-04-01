Camaraderie. It is kind of an unusual word. Camaraderie comes from French camarade, which is also the source of English’s comrade, meaning “friend or associate”. It is a noun that refers to friendship or brotherhood.
The hiking community has a special kind of camaraderie that I have not witnessed anywhere else. Overall hikers are very accepting of each other. I have watched as hikers have shared their water, food, maps, headlamps, bugspray, sunscreen, clothing and knowledge. Sharing with total strangers they had just met.
Some of you may remember an article I wrote a few months back “So You Want to Be a Forty-Sixer?” At that point Bonnie Rondeau , age 74 had 7 mountains remaining to reach her goal. March 21 is the final day that will count for the winter 46er goal. She now had only 3 mountains left — Macomb Mountain and South Dix which she hoped to do in one hike and finally a finish on Iroquois.
With the clock ticking, Bonnie chose March 18 for her next hike. Unfortunately, there was one big obstacle. The Adirondack mountains just had a dump of 2 to 3 feet of snow up high. She did her research and was pretty sure no one had broken out the trail since the storm. Good friend Kelly Moody posted on the hiking community forums that Bonnie would be attempting Macomb and South Dix. Due to the huge amount of snow the peaks had just received her team needed a few more strong trail breakers if Bonnie were to have a chance to summit. How many people would be willing to get up in the wee hours of the morning and set off to trudge through several feet of snow for a total stranger? You may be surprised.
In order to be at the trailhead at 5 am, the alarm clock was set to 2:15. It was close to a 2 hour car ride to the trailhead for many and much further for others. Bonnie and 8 friends all met at the parking lot near Elk Lake. Two of the hikers Bonnie had never met. They had heard the call for help and showed up to give a hand. With fingers crossed and a few prayers, packs on their backs, snowshoes on their feet and headlamps to show the way through the darkness, they were off. The first 2.4 miles were on a sparsely plowed road so the walking was not too bad.
When they reached the Hunters Pass trail they were surprised and happy to see that someone had gone before them leaving a rough path to follow. As if by magic, Randy Fredette, no stranger to the Adirondacks, came up behind them. He had heard the call for help and decided to join in. A while later 3 energetic, young ladies caught up to them. They had seen Kelly’s post and were excited to help Bonnie ‘get’ her mountains. By this time Bonnie was overwhelmed with the sheer generosity of friends and total strangers. Randy and the girls spurted on ahead to help out whoever it was pushing through the deep snow. Unbeknownst to Bonnie’s group, some of these were hikers that had started much earlier to have the trail ready for her.
When Bonnie’s group reached the Macomb slide, they caught up with the hikers in front of them. Introductions were made and photos taken then they all began the steep climb up the slide. The real trail breaking was yet to come from the top of the slide to the summit. There was a bottleneck of hikers as the lead hiker would push through the snow as long as they could and then step off to one side and the next one would take their turn. Sometimes you had to press the snow with your knee in order to be able to reach a spot to put your snowshoe. Progress was slow as they were hip deep in the white stuff. Remember those three energetic girls — apparently they ended up doing some pretty serious trail breaking! They came to help Bonnie and that’s just what they did. Finally, they all arrived at the summit sign of Macomb. What a group effort of friends and strangers joining together to make sure Bonnie summited. By this time there were no strangers but a group of friends joining forces to achieve the same goal.
At Macomb the groups split. Some went back down, some over to South Dix and some to Grace Peak and Hough. Bonnie’s team heading to South Dix now consisted of 7 hikers. Thankfully, there was a clear path from those who went ahead. The winds had picked up and a bit of snow was falling . Bonnie was definitely going to work for her next to last of the 46. It certainly was not a walk in the park as there was some.elevation gain between Macomb and South Dix. One foot ahead of the other they continued on. Finally, there was that little yellow marker — South Dix. Whoo Hoos and smiles were in abundance. She did it. As the saying goes, “I get by with a little help from my friends.” certainly pertained to this hike.
You can’t claim a successful hike until all are back to their cars safely. What goes up must come down. Now a decision had to be made. Either go back to Macomb and down the way they came in or take the Lillian Brook trail, which was not broken out. It was decided to make a loop of the hike down Lillian Brook. At the summit of South Dix, the team had met a couple of hikers who asked if they could join their group. They were a bit nervous hiking with just the two of them. Of course you know the answer to that question.
Luke Peduzzi, who had accompanied Bonnie on most of the last hikes, led the way with 8 hikers following behind. Down, down and down on a neverending descent over and under blowdown & across brooks through the deep snow. Finally they reached Hunter’s Pass where the trail was a nice beaten down path. At this point, Randy said his goodbyes and headed off. On his way out, he made some snowmen cairns which were fun to encounter as the group hiked along .
Kelly Moody commented, “ I have goosebumps and tears in my eyes at the overwhelming response. Our little team could not have broken out the trail by ourselves.” Now my friends, that is the true definition of camaraderie.
But wait, there is more. The dye was cast. With two days to recover Bonnie would attempt to hike Iroquois on March 21. The twenty-first came quickly and Team Bonnie now consisted of 11 hikers including herself. This time, hopefully there would be no trail breaking although the forecast predicted some strong winds and light snow. To make a long story short. This spirited lady climbed over Algonquin Mountain, the 2nd highest peak in New York, down the other side, up over Boundary Mountain, down the other side and then up to the summit of Iroquois.
When she reached the summit, I think the cheering could be heard echoing across the mountain tops. There were tears of joy with her fellow hikers as she was presented with the official winter 46er rocker. She was no longer aspiring.
The story is not over. As Bonnie hiked back down there was a huge gathering of hikers, family and friends waiting to cheer her on. As she approached the parking lot, she was overcome with emotions with the turnout — all to congratulate her. Roughly 50 people had split into two rows holding hiking poles up to make an arch of victory for her to go through . I don’t think there was a dry eye in the group as she made her way by stopping to hug her smiling, proud husband Joe Rondeau.
The celebration was one to remember. It included a tremendous amount of food including a delicious winter 46er cake, a rocking chair with a couple of heaters to warm the honoree, singing and most of all friends old and new happy to be even a tiny part of Bonnie’s success.
David Gomlick and his hiking companion Topo, a stuffed frog, are well known in the Adirondack hiking community. He had met Bonnie by chance on her Allen Mountain hike and was glad to summit Iroquois just as Bonnie and her group did. He wrote a piece on social media describing her summit and the celebration afterwards. Following are a few quotes from his post.
Referring to the summit of Iroquois, “ The love, admiration and respect was palpable. It felt like you were taking part in something bigger than you realized.” Gomlick left the summit before Bonnie’s group but returned to the trailhead parking for the festivities. Describing the gathering Gomlick wrote, “The whole of the enlarged deck of the ADK HPIC (Adirondack High Peaks Information Center) was chock full of others celebrating Bonnie’s accomplishment. There was more than enough of everything for all. Here was a Community that we had only seen fringes of, and every one that we met appeared to be a true Adirondacker. One by one, friends shared a memory with the Queen of the Moment, with smiles and warm hearts emanating wi dely and warming the cold late afternoon. In an instant I realized that this must be, more than vaguely, what it was like when Grace was the center of all things Adirondack, 46r.
(Grace Hudowalski (1906 – 2004) was an American hiker, the first woman (and ninth person overall) to hike all 46 peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. She was well known and corresponded with many hikers aspiring to become a 46er.)
Here was a hue of what those colors must have looked like. Many of these older, yet still semi-vigorous crowds would have sat and had tea with Grace more than once. There was an outpouring of admiration and love that can only do even the poorest of souls some good. They did all the good things you would imagine if you could imagine what the best would do in a situation such as this. Time does what time does and one by one friends said goodbye to Bonnie as she regaled on her temporary throne. In what would be strived for Adirondack fashion, all was left as it was found. Someone tramping through not too many minutes later would never have a clue what transpired. I can still hear voices raised in celebration. I can still feel the Community of the Moment. Thank you Bonnie, you wore a Touch of Grace.”
Hikers come in many forms and from many different backgrounds. They are a very diverse group each with their own opinion on how hiking should be done. The one thing they have in common is encouraging fellow hikers they meet hoping they achieve their goal no matter how big or small. I quote Bonnie’s speech at the gathering, “It’s not about me but about you. I could not have done it without you.” The word ‘TEAM’ Together Everyone Achieves More definitely applies to this great group of outdoor enthusiasts. This is camaraderie at its finest. Happy Trails.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
