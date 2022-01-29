Following is an article about an icy dip in a brook that was previously published in a February 2021 issue of Adirondack Life, followed by a recent interview with Plattsburgh resident Kim Peets about a harrowing experience out on the ice.
For many years now, cross country skiing has been one of my favorite winter activities. When snow was not abundant at home in Peru, New York , I would ski to scenic Avalanche Lake or traverse the frozen ponds in the St. Regis Canoe area.
It had been a good winter with lots of pristine, white snow for skiing so most of my skiing this year was in my backyard. As we had for the past two months, my husband Bruce and I strapped on our skis and headed out back behind our home to get our daily dose of fresh air. Like usual, our goldendoodle, Bucky, was excited to join us.
We feel very fortunate to have miles of trails on over 300 acres of mixed forest with the property divided by a winding brook. Today was one of those perfect skiing days with temperatures in the chilly teens and an Adirondack blue sky. It was a great start to a great day.
Taking advantage of excellent conditions, we glided along the Boneyard Loop, Jenny’s Lane and K C Willow Run trails all on one side of the brook. After checking out some fresh deer tracks, we were now ready to head down to the other side of the brook to our cross over spot. Upon reaching there, open water surprised us, right next to where we usually crossed. Bruce headed to the right and Bucky and I to the left in search of a safe place to make our way to the other side. Within a minute, I called out that I had found a beaver dam and it looked like we would be able to safely make it to the other side by going over it.
Standing on the edge of the brook, I used my poles to test the crust of snow in front of me. In an instant, the shelf I was on broke as I slid into the cold, icy water. It literally took my breath away. At this point, I was basically lying on my back on the side of the brook with water reaching my waist. It took a moment to catch my breath as I tried to wiggle and get my skis upright. My long skis were under the log and I was not in a position to easily pull them out. In an instant, I knew I was in trouble as the more I moved the more I slipped under what was a huge log and not a beaver dam. For the first time in my life I hollered “HELP” and really meant it.
In no time at all, Bruce was at the edge of the brook making sure he did not fall through also. I tried hard to get my skis from under the tree but the more I moved the more I slipped in. There was no way of kicking off the skiis and forget trying to take off the boots that have a tie, a zipper and a strap attaching them to my feet. Bruce held out his pole and began to pull me out. In the meantime, Bucky was dancing around with excitement as we hollered for him to stay back. I’m sure it was only minutes but seemed like a lot longer. Finally, I was out of the frigid water and soaked three quarters of the way up my torso.
We were just on our property so we had no pack with extra clothes. There was no chatting as Bruce immediately said we had to move now and fast. I’ll be the first to say that I am not a fast skier and having asthma slows me even more. My inhaler had been immersed in the water so I didn’t even try to use it. I guess the adrenaline must have kicked in as I have never skied so fast in my entire life. I was so afraid that my skis, being wet, would cake up with snow and slow me down. To this day, I have no idea why they did not but I am ever so thankful for that.
As I quickly skied, I kept thinking, “Don’t stop. Don’t stop.” I knew the cold would set in quickly if I did. It was amazing how warm I still was as I kept moving towards home. I attribute my warmth to my layers of wool clothing. I had on top and bottom wool base layers, a wool hat, wool socks and double layer wool mittens.
Once we reached our house, Bruce was able to pry the frozen boots off my skis and we headed inside. As the cold set in, I was unable to remove my boots myself so my better half unbuckled, untied and unzippered them, pulling them off my feet. I removed the now frozen clothes off my now very red body. I would have loved to have jumped right into our hot tub but knew better to let the warmth of our home warm me up slowly.
As I look back on that day a few things come to mind. I am so glad that I was not alone ( I have skied many times by myself out back) as I’m not sure how I would have gotten out. I wholeheartedly agree with the saying ‘cotton kills’ as my wool clothing kept me comfortable. Water crossings are something to be very wary of in all seasons. My wrong judgment of a downed log could have happened during an outing not so close to civilization and the outcome could have been much different.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed for an abundance of snow this winter but my icy dip will definitely be in the back of my mind if any frozen water crossings are on the itinerary.
SELF RESCUE AT POINT AU ROCHE
January 13, 2022 was a day like many others that Plattsburgh resident Kim Peets, George Wurster and their dog Gabby decided to go for a hike on the Middle Point Trail at Point AuRoche. After parking at the boat launch, they took a leisurely stroll along the path stopping occasionally to enjoy being out in nature and taking in the beautiful views. Only too soon they had finished their walk and had returned to the boat launch.
A couple of days ago, Kim had seen fishing shanties in the distance on the frozen bay so she decided to walk a short ways out. Gabby joined Kim while George stayed on shore. She was about 25 feet out when she felt the ice break under her feet. In the blink of an eye, both she and Gabby were flailing in the ice cold water. The hole was approximately 5 feet wide. Kim grew up lifeguarding and her life saving strategy kicked in. Kicking her feet to keep her head above water she reached her arms onto the ice and was able to heft herself up. Quickly she grabbed Gabby’s collar and pulled her out. Staying low on the ice for part of the time, she made her way to shore.
Kim said, “It all happened so fast. I fell in, screamed and was able to get out in a matter of seconds.” By the time George saw that she was in the water and ran to the boat launch she was on her way to shore.
With the car and her home so close by, Kim and Gabby were soon warming up after her scary, chilly dip. Will she go back out on the ice again? Kim replied, “ I can’t say I won’t go out again but I will think about it and make sure it has been below freezing for a good long time.”
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
