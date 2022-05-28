The day Nicole Matthews was born should have been a day of happiness and celebrating. But something just did not seem right. After further testing, she was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis (CF), a disease with a short life expectancy. Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs in the body. That was 46 years ago. Has it all been a bed of roses? No. Through her short life she has lost many friends to CF. She has had her many ups and downs but, like the energizer bunny, she just keeps on going.
Nicole was raised in Wilmington with the mountains as her playground. During that time she hiked local peaks with her grandfather and stepfather. She now works for Saranac High School as a psychologist.
Three years ago her condition worsened but with the help of good friends (willing to carry her oxygen) she still continued to hike. During this time she completed the Saranac 6er and Lake Placid 9 Challenges. A gene modifying drug called Trikafta drastically improved her quality of life and she was able to be removed off the transplant watch list.
This amazing young lady is a forty-sixer. (Someone who has climbed all 46 peaks over 4,000 feet). This is a tough challenge for anyone and she was able to accomplish this while managing cystic fibrosis, diabetes and asthma.
I asked her why she hikes. Her response, “Because I’m still alive and able to do it. It is a privilege I have that so many did not get to do.”
What is it like to have CF I questioned. “It is like you have pneumonia all the time.” was her reply. One can only imagine what it was like to find out she had contracted COVID-19 this past year. She said that she did good while on the drug Paxlovid but the after effects were tough. She is feeling better now and happy to be back to hiking. This past week she climbed Poke-o-Moonshine Mountain with a group of hikers as a Cystic Fibrosis fundraiser.
I questioned Nicole as to what advice she would have for folks with a chronic condition. She said, ”Find a medical team that you trust and that will work hard for you. Hold your friends and family close and allow them to help when you need it most. Don’t be stubborn. Take time for yourself and your physical and mental health. Cherish and count the blessings. Work to find the positives associated with your illness. For me, it means I truly never take for granted my breath and the people who keep me standing.”
Good friend Sue Coonrod talked about her good friend ‘Nicky’. “ I have known and hiked with her for over 12 years. During this time, I have watched her struggle to summits, have really good days, try experimental medicine and suffer with side effects. I have enjoyed watching her laugh hysterically. All the while, she continues to care for her family and friends including me, with remarkable unselfishness. She has saved many pups’ lives by rescuing and rehoming . Nicky, my soul daughter has inspired me every day to be a better woman. I am forever grateful for our friendship.”
Who is Nicole Matthews? She is my superhero.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
