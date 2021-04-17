This spring has been a delight: cool mornings and warmer temperatures as the day goes on. Perfect hiking weather.
As usual, my friends Wendy Patunoff and Sue Coonrod were game to join me with the chosen hike being Blueberry Cobbles and on to Bald Mountain.
If you are looking for a longer day, one can continue on to Rocky Peak Ridge and over to Giant descending on the Ridge trail where you would spot a car.
Upon arrival at the trailhead, I glanced at my car thermometer which read 37 degrees, a good temperature to start a hike. The parking lot was totally empty.
With packs on our backs and boots on the trail we were off. The trail follows a pretty stream teaming with spring run-off over rocks covered with moss.
It was too early in the year, but in a couple of weeks there are many wildflowers along this trail. Jack-in-the-pulpit, trilliums and lady slippers are a few of my favorites. Be aware that there is also poison ivy keeping in mind the saying
“Leaves of three, let it be.”
WARMING UP
Off to the side are huge boulders and with no leaves on the trees it is easy to see off in the distance. We had not been hiking more than 15 minutes and I was down to a sleeveless shirt soon to be followed by zipping off the legs of my hiking pants. Climbing is sure to warm you up.
The first view is at 1.6 miles on the left and the second at 1.8 miles on the right. Both are worthy of a look.
At 2 miles we arrived at a junction where left brings you over Blueberry Cobbles and right bypasses it. We chose to do the cobbles first as we were hungry for views. It did not disappoint, having great views of the Dix Range and the Boquet River Valley. Later in the season, the summit will be teeming with blueberries.
After taking in the mountainous scenery, we descended steeply into Mason Notch where the bypass trail joins up.
We walked and talked as usual. This time the conversation led to plans of possibly some backpacking. Wendy is a true backpacker. She has hiked and camped plenty. Me, I’ve done some but it takes a little convincing.
Sue has not had the pleasure and it was fun trying to convince her that carrying a heavy backpack with everything but the kitchen sink in it was so much fun. Not to mention the bears. But being the trooper she is, I think a backpack trip may be in the summer agenda for Sue.
NOT SO “BALD”
From here, we ascended a wooded summit of Mason Mountain at an elevation of 2,330 feet. We did encounter a very tiny bit of snow but nothing you would have needed traction for. At this point, we were about a mile from the summit of Bald.
We all were pretty warm at this point and drinking fluids the whole way. This was the first time this year using our water bladders, making it easy to take a much needed drink anytime we chose.
Before we knew it, we were ascending the last push to the summit of Bald Mountain. I love this section with views in every direction. The cloudless sky was a deep blue and a slight wind had picked up cooling us off. There is a neat little rock wall on the right as you top. The summit is marked with a large cairn and there is plenty of area to hang out on the “bald” summit. After sweating our way up the mountain, the breeze was a little chilly as we all added a layer.
After all that work climbing, we sat on the top for 45 minutes, eating and chatting and enjoying our time in the mountains. The main attraction is the incredible view of Rocky Peak Ridge but views can be had in all directions. The summit is a nice little area to explore. I took the opportunity to take off my boots to air my tootsies and put on a dry pair of socks. I have to say walking on the rocky surface with bare feet felt great.
As much as we would have liked to have stayed longer, we still had miles to descend (plus some bumps to climb) to get back to our car.
FRIENDLY FACES
The sun was pretty strong at this point and we added a layer of sunblock. Gathering up our gear, we hefted our packs ready to head down. I had forgotten to put away my sunblock so I asked Sue to ‘stog’ it in an opening on my pack.
We always laugh when I use this word questioning if it is really a word or is it a Canadian word. Wendy took out her trusty phone and googled it. Yep it’s a word — it means to be stuck or bogged down.
We took our time descending the rocky trail, still marveling at the mountainous vista all around us. Upon reaching the shortcut trail, we all agreed to not re-climb to the cobbles but to take this alternate route knocking off .3 miles. We had not seen a soul all day long but up ahead a couple of familiar faces were hiking towards us. Low and behold, it was our good friends, Tracy Orkin and Mark Robinson. It was great taking a break while visiting with them.
In no time at all, we were back at our car. I would rate this tail as moderate.
If you don’t want to hike this far, the two viewpoints or Blueberry Cobbles are a great destination. It had been just the perfect spring hike from start to finish. Happy Trails!
Trailhead: The trail begins at a parking lot on NY 9, 4.9 miles north of the junction with NY 73 and 1.3 miles south of the U.S. Post Office in New Russia.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
