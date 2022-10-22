It was early September and the hot summer temperatures had finally cooled off a bit. The forecast was favorable for a nice long hike and I was itching to explore a high peak.
I hadn’t been up on Algonquin Peak in forever so it seemed a good choice. If conditions were right maybe I’d even make it over to Iroquois. Algonquin Peak, at 5,114 feet, is the highest peak in the MacIntyre Range and the second highest in the Adirondacks. The trek to the summit is 4.2 miles but don’t be fooled by the low mileage — it is sometimes considered harder than Mount Marcy, the highest peak.
I was lucky to have good friends Wendy Patunoff, Libby Yokum and Luis Sierra join me on my adventure.
Even though there was a light drizzle, our spirits were high as our boots hit the ground at 6:30 a.m. (Rain was not in the forecast.) Ahead of us, we had miles and miles of rock scrambles, steep elevation gains and areas where we would be on our hands and knees climbing (maybe saying a prayer or two). It was going to be a great day.
The first mile is fairly easy with mild ups and downs. At the intersection to Marcy Dam, we continued straight. We were now treading on a rough, rock strewn path where the previous rain made negotiating the boulders quite tricky. This was the time to keep our eyes focused on the terrain while being thankful that hiking poles helped out with our balance. Friendly banter made the next 1.6 miles go fast as we approached pretty MacIntyre Falls. The water cascaded in sheets off the mossy, rock wall. This was a good spot to take a break and hydrate.
The next portion of the path had a couple of vertical, rocky sections where a welcome helping hand was offered more than once. Still smiling, we reached the intersection to Wright Peak. We had roughly a mile to go and we all knew it was going to be up, up and up. The final .7 miles is above the tree line and we were careful not to step on the fragile alpine vegetation. Now, in the open, we were treated to some beautiful vistas but as we climbed the fog closed in on us.
As we neared the summit, the wind was wild and the temperatures dropped dramatically. It was predicted to be 15 degrees with the wind chill and we felt every bit of that. Luckily that wind would blow the fog just enough for us to take in the dramatic 360 degree views that Algonquin affords you. When Libby reached the summit, she raised her arms in victory. Whooo-hooo, we had made it.
First on the list was to dig out some warm clothes. Puffy jackets, hats and mittens helped take the bite out of that wind. Wendy said it was her first early September to need hand warmers and mittens. Luis also had a first as he had never climbed Algonquin before. He stood off to the side taking his time soaking in the views. From the summit of Algonquin, there is a jaw dropping view of Mount Colden with its magnificent slides and famous dike. Lake Colden and the Flowed Lands are easily recognizable down below. Off to one side was Iroquois Peak which one minute you could see and the next it was encased with fog. Today would not be the day to take a walk to Iroquois.
After taking many photos trying to capture the beauty, we found a spot out of the wind to grab a bite to eat. Several hikers were coming and going and it was fun to talk with them and the knowledgeable summit steward. We remained on the summit for an hour and by then it was time to head home. As we all know, you can’t claim a successful hike until you are back at the trailhead safe and sound.
I find it easier to climb rocky, steep pitches rather than descend. It would be a slow hike back as we fought gravity pulling us downward. Many times, we would sit and slide down a slick slope. The patches on my hiking pants are the proof. Each of us had at least one unplanned slip or tumble but luckily no one came out with more than small bruises while donating a bit of blood to the mountain.
More than half way down, a young couple heading up passed us. This was my first: They were hiking barefoot.
Of course, we asked why and basically it was because they enjoyed it. I questioned the young lady if her feet were calloused. She lifted one up to show me. They looked as soft as a newborn baby’s bum. Go figure. The sad part of the story is that they continued on and hiked Algonquin and Iroquois and then passed us still going down. (On our behalf, we did have 40 — 50 years on them.)
We were all pretty happy to reach that parking lot and it was unanimous that this climb was one for the books. As John Muir wrote, “Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt.”
Happy Trails.
Trailhead directions: On route 73, head toward Keene from Lake Placid. Take a right on the Adirondack Loj Road and follow it to the end arriving at a large parking lot. There is a fee to park here.
