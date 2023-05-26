It’s that time of the year again. Time to dust off the bike and hit the road. I have to confess I haven’t biked much the past few years so what do I choose but a 20 plus ride for my first one. Good friend, Kelly Moody (who hadn’t biked this year either) was quick to join me.
It had been years since either of us had been to the bike path along the Chambly Canal in Quebec so after a bit of research our plan was made. I met Kelly off exit 40 off the interstate where she parked her car. After loading her bike into my van we had passports in one hand and a few loonies and toonies in the other and we were off.
It wasn’t long and we were crossing the border into Quebec at the Rouses Point /Lacolle crossing. This is a small border. How small you may ask? A month ago I crossed at this spot staying in Quebec for maybe an hour. When I arrived back at the U.S. customs, the border control agent looked at my passport and said, “Wait, I have something for you?” Well that got my attention. Apparently, when entering Canada my Covid Vaccination card was still in my passport and had fallen out. The Canadian agent brought it over to the U.S. side and asked him to keep an eye out for me on my return trip.
We used google maps to guide us to Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and the parking for the bike path. It was my kind of ride — just a country road with farms and fields on both sides. No worries about heavy traffic. Close to the parking lot, we made two turns and we were there. Easy peasy. The lot is in a nice area and we had no hesitation about leaving the vehicle there. It was free to boot.
From our vehicle it was comforting to see the water which we would be parrelling. Just to be on the safe side, I had downloaded the bike path on Alltrails (an app for hiking and biking, etc.) Information online stated that there would be drinking water and porta potties along the way but we packed plenty of fluids and food just in case.
Along the Richelieu River in Quebec, the Chambly Canal stretches nearly 20 kilometers ( approximately 12 miles one way) between the municipalities of Chambly and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu. The Chambly Canal is a National Historic Site of Canada The canal is a section of a waterway constructed in the 19th century between Chambly and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu on Québec’s Richelieu River. The canal constitutes part of an inland water transportation route joining Montréal and New York City. The site includes the waterway itself, nine locks, five weirs, two piers, dams, dikes and bridges, and several other elements and buildings associated with the operation of the canal. History buffs would love this area.
The bike path is part paved and part an unpaved track. I wouldn’t use a road bike with skinny tires on it but hybrids and e-bikes seemed to work well. In populated areas there were lots of walkers and runners, otherwise there was hardly a soul in sight. I think this will change shortly as summer arrives and schools are out.
Helmets on and bikes unloaded we were off. It was a beautiful sunny spring day. We headed towards the Gouin Bridge (bridge number 12) and then followed a path which brought us up a steep route across the bridge. No sign of a path on that side. We checked all trails and it looked like we had to be on the other side. Back across the bridge we went and tried following the canal on that side. We did see some pretty artwork on the walls but the path soon ended. Kelly looked across the water and pointed, “Look, we need to be on the other side.” Up again we climbed and noticed someone exiting an area just to the right. “Voila!’ That was it.
As we started the ride, we passed beautiful homes with lovely landscaping. The path was mostly flat. There were several informational signs describing the history of the area. We took a short side trip to Fort Sainte-Therese. Riding on the forest path for a few minutes we couldn’t find any sign of the remains. I approached a lady walking and in my best french accent said, “Parlez Vous Anglais?” The blank stare and ‘Non’ was my answer. I was surprised at how many residents did not speak any english.
We stopped to take a breather and have a quick snack. The day had warmed up but was not too hot.
Back on our bikes we approached a side path to the Fryer Dam. In 1938 construction began on a dam/regulator at Fryer Island. However, the outbreak of World War II seemed to change priorities and all of the planned interventions were not carried out, putting a brake on this project to create a seaway on the Richelieu River. As a result, the Fryer Island dam/regulator will never be functional. It was interesting to see this little piece of Canadian history.
Before we knew it we had arrived in Chambly and the end of the bike path. We explored a lock that you were permitted to walk up on and there was an information center where we picked up a couple of brochures. Behind the center there was a picnic table with a roof over it providing shade. It was a nice break to sit and have our lunch. Bellies full and thirst quenched it was time to hit the trail again.
I had remembered going into Fort Chambly the last time there so we biked (in the wrong direction of course) trying to find it. Once we were pointed in the right direction it was a very evident structure along the water. Unfortunately, it was too early in the season to tour it as it was closed. The quaint town looked like a lovely area to explore but the temperature was rising and we knew we had some miles to go before arriving back at the van. The trip back was quicker as we didn’t stop to take photos or explore.
As we approached the bridge, we noticed that it was open for boats to go through but there were not any large boats. Again with my ‘Parlez vous Anglais’? This time the gentle man did speak English but what he said was not good news. It was 1 PM and he said the bridge would not close to allow traffic until 3 PM. We just looked at each other. We were too tired to try to find a shady spot to wait so we biked up towards the bridge to check it out. There was another biker waiting so that’s just what we did. Whoo Hoo! Within 5 minutes we were back in business as the bridge closed. They were just testing things out. Luckily that guy didn’t know what he was talking about.
After a short ride, the van was a welcome site and soon we were headed home.
For the record there was one porta potty but no drinking water along the trail. Maybe in the heat of the summer there are drinking water stops.
Our day was not over as we planned to stop at Cheese Factory Fritz Kaiser at Noyan, Quebec. This was just a 10 minute detour from the way we came, quite close to Lacolle, Quebec. The factory boasts, “Our artisanal cheeses, which are matured and washed on pine planks for weeks or even months, combine the great taste of a cheese made in Quebec with the recognized know-how of Switzerland!” If you have never been, it is well worth the trip to try some of these award winning cheeses. It is in the middle of nowhere with farmland all around but folks come from all over to patronize the business. We left with my cooler a lot heavier and my wallet a lot lighter. You have to remember that this is Canadian currency and the conversion rate is well in favor of Americans.
We were close to the Alburg/Noyan border crossing so we chose to enter the U.S. there. It took only a few minutes to arrive at the border. There was no one ahead of us as I pulled up to the stop sign and a closed gate. The gate opened and we drove in. Something was off as it was not evident where to go. We drove ahead some when an agent a few lanes over hollered we were in the wrong lane. He told us to back up. Anyone that knows me knows the backing up is not my best attribute and now in a full size van and canoe racks sticking out from the top this was not going to be pretty. The lane was narrow with posts and I was nervous my racks were going to hit. Kelly was on one side giving directions, I was trying to see out my window and my husband was on my shoulder saying “Use your mirrors.” After a bit of maneuvering I was finally out of that lane and into the correct one. In my defense, I asked Kelly and not the agent, “Why did he open the gate and let me in the wrong lane?”
Back in New York we were on familiar ground and headed home. It didn’t take long and we were pulling up to Kelly’s car. Bike unloaded and agreeing it was a great day, I was off towards the northway. The day was like a comedy of errors but believe it or not it wasn’t over. I had just pulled onto interstate 87 and my phone rang. I hear a breathless Kelly say, “Joanne, your back door is open. So I thought it sounded funny as I drove along and sure enough when I looked back there it was wide open. Thankfully nothing was lost and I caused no accidents.
It was a fun little trip to Canada and a good start to the biking season. If you go, don’t forget your passport and a little Canadian currency.
To start the bike path at Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu the address is 131 Jean-Talon Street.
The address for the cheese factory is 459 4th Concession Road, Noyan, QC J0J 1B0
Happy Trails
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
