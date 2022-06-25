May and June are months overflowing with new fauna and flora. If you take a stroll in the woods you may spot a beautiful orchid called a lady’s slipper (Cypripedium). The pink lady’s slipper is the most common native orchid but with a little luck you may happen upon the yellow or the showy lady’s slipper. It takes 10 to 17 years for a lady’s slipper to go from seed to bloom in the wild. I was fortunate to be able to view and photograph each this year.
While paddling on some local ponds I’ve been fortunate to watch loon families sitting on their nests and later see the offspring usually one or two chicks. Both male and female incubate the eggs with incubation roughly 30 days. They turn the eggs after the adults make a nest exchange to prevent the contents from adhering to the inside shell. Once the chicks are born both mom and dad share in feeding their young. Happy Trails.
Peru resident Joanne Kennedy is a photographer and writer who can be found exploring the many lakes and mountains in the Adirondacks or other wilderness areas. She enjoys sharing the unique places she visits in the natural world with her readers. Reach her at loonsrcool@gmail.com.
