On the fifth track of her new album, Kacey Musgraves wonders what things would be like “if this was a movie.”
Unfortunately for Musgraves, and anyone who’s ever daydreamed like that, life isn’t a movie, and it doesn’t always have a happy ending.
Throughout “Star-Crossed,” Musgraves explores this idea of how we wish things were and how they really are, all amid the backdrop of Musgraves’ real-world divorce from her husband Ruston Kelly in 2020.
The album opens with the dream-like, Shakespearean title track as Musgraves calls listeners to gather ‘round.
“Let me set the scene”, she sings, beginning the story of love and loss.
The album’s tracklist reads like the cast of a play, with Musgraves imagining herself playing different roles: a good wife, a cherry blossom, an angel.
But through the album, Musgraves slowly begins taking off these costumes, one-by-one. The dream starts to fade, her eyes start to open and she has to do what we’ve all had to do at one point or another: sit up, get out of bed and face the day.
It’s a tragically relatable feeling, covering yourself in “what if’s” to avoid having to think about, deal with and move on from what actually happened.
There’s a full companion film to go along with the album available to stream on the Paramount+ service. But even from the music alone, the story plays itself out vividly in the mind’s eye.
There’s a heart-breaking “but...but…” yearning that you can feel in the first handful of tracks, where the muffled, watery instrumentals can sometimes feel like a sob caught in your throat.
An early favorite is the sunlit “Cherry Blossom.” With it’s easy flowing vocals and Japanese strings, it has a wonderful springtime feel that’s great to listen to on these colder days as fall arrives.
Reaching the middle of the album, you can feel the dreamlike haze of the early songs starting to lift. Musgraves is starting to shake off that early guilt as she moves through the stages of acceptance.
“He wants your shimmer to make him feel bigger until he starts feeling insecure,” Musgraves warns confidently in the sharp track “Breadwinner.”
But the pacing stumbles a bit starting with the song “Camera Roll.”
With her fantastic 2018 album “Golden Hour,” Musgraves started down a Taylor Swift-ian path between pop and country, mixing Nashville tones with heavy dance club beats.
But as much as I like vibing in the electro-haze of the music on this album, I really miss those sharp guitar strings from “Golden Hour” that feel like the guitarist is sitting right next to you.
Heck, we don’t get those enough in country music in general nowadays.
So a song like “Camera Roll,” with its heartfelt lyrics, really deserves some memorable guitar licks.
Speaking of memorable, I won’t spoil it, but there’s a wonderfully cheerful solo toward the end of the album that put a big smile on my face. You’ll know it when you hear it.
The end of the album has a hopeful energy that just makes you want to stand up and shake your troubles off as Musgraves finally reaches acceptance over grief.
The music here almost goes a little too wacky for me in spots, but it’s still a fun finale.
Overall, I still like “Golden Hour” better musically, but it’s clear that Musgraves made “Star-Crossed” for a very personal reason, with an important message directly from her to all the broken-hearted listeners out there: It’ll be okay.
And I think, through its gorgeous lyrics, it pulls that mission off wonderfully.
I give “Star-Crossed” by Kacey Musgraves 4 stars out of 5.
