Movie Review: ‘Gold’ offers painful, but motivational message

“The Weight of Gold” actually brought me to tears.
I sat and watched this documentary thinking “Is the most decorated Olympian in history actually confessing he has mental health issues? How could he possible be unhappy? He has everything?”
I sat crying. Because for a small moment in time, I felt connected to him. I realized the stigma behind mental health issues, and the fact that it’s a REAL thing. In fact, it’s something that I personally struggle with everyday.
However, finally, someone had enough strength to let it be known he wasn’t strong enough. He just happened to be one of the strongest men in the world.
“The Weight of Gold” focuses on life after success. Phelps brings such an emotional aspect to the documentary, and he brings his Olympian friends with him. At first you think, “Oh great, let’s hear another story about how someone famous has issues.” Then you realize, this isn’t what the film is about at all.
These issues are real for individuals who suffer from mental illness. Your feelings haunt you. They paralyze you. And at times they take your life. Famous or not, it doesn’t matter.
I was astonished that this film did not really focus solely on Phelps. Yes, we got a look into his personal life with his wife and children, but he also highlights his friends, which he calls family.
Snowboarder Shaun White, track star Lolo Jones, skier Bode Miller, speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno and figure skaters Sasha Cohen and Gracie Gold all make appearances. They all tell their own stories. All related to the aftermath of fame. And the suffering they endure.
They all talk about when the lights go down how different it can be for someone in the spotlight. The endorsements go away, the commercials go away, and with that….the money goes away.
Phelps and his peers talk about how lonely it is when everything is said and done. In his own words, “Who am I?”
I felt a deep connection with this film as I have seen so many singer/songwriter/artists struggle with this same situation. It gets lonely at the top. Unfortunately, there is nowhere to go but down.
With that being said, it was a nice feeling to leave the film not feeling alone. You can’t help but think, “Hey, if he is getting through this, I sure as heck can.”
Give it a look on HBO. If you’re not a Phelps fan, you will be after you watch.
