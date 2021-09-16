I used to have neighbors growing up who had a bookshelf just packed with VHS tapes in their living room — sides of the boxes facing out with the name of the movie showing.
And I remember there were always a lot of horror movies in it, which was awesome because, as anyone who has walked around old video stores knows, horror movies had great VHS box designs.
You had “Halloween” written in big, bold white letters. Or “Child’s Play” with the letter “y” sharpened to a point like Chucky’s knife.
A lot of those movies weren’t exactly classics, but a lot of them fell into the “so bad they’re good” category with lots of blood, guts and scary fun.
And it’s those types of movies that I was sort of expecting “Candyman” to be as I walked into the theater.
This year’s version is a sequel of the 1992 film of the same name. Though I’ve never seen the original, I knew the general gist: Say Candyman’s name a few times into a mirror and he’ll pop out and get you with his hook hand.
From that alone, it didn’t sound that great to me. Basically “Bloody Mary” with a catchier name.
But I also knew enough about the original movie to know that the Candyman killer was a black man, flipping the usual script for slasher movies.
So that got my attention enough to give the remake a try.
The 2021 film follows Anthony McCoy, a young black artist looking for fresh material for an upcoming gallery exhibit.
With gentrification and race relations both seen as “hot topics” for art, McCoy wanders a housing project looking for inspiration and hears the tale of the Candyman.
Legend has it that Candyman was a black man falsely accused of putting razor-blades in Halloween candy and later beaten to death by police officers.
Now anyone who says “Candyman” five times into a mirror summons his vengeful spirit and gets killed by him.
Of course, as McCoy spreads word about the urban legend through his art, curious people around him can’t help but tempt fate and “say his name” — to deadly results.
It’s a fun set-up that lets the blood fly in all sorts of places. And as serious as the social themes get in the movie, the murder scenes are goofy, over-the-top fun with throats spurting blood and a bloody head being dragged along a window like a squeegee of death.
But, again, those bloodfests are sandwiched between serious discussions about race relations in the United States, some of which land better than others.
The movie sharply nails the idea of art about “social justice” being seen as just a hip “trend” among some young people nowadays who talk the talk without actually fixing anything in the real world.
But as the movie tries to connect Candyman himself to issues of lynching and police brutality, they don’t do it with a clever line or memorable moment.
Instead, the characters sit down and slowly ramble off monologue-long history lessons that leave you checking your phone more than thinking about these important messages.
Those scenes seriously stall the movie and keep it from quite being the edge-of-your-seat thrill fests I remember from those VHS boxes.
But if you’re looking for some mild “spooky season” fun, you could do worse than “Candyman.”
And with a lot of the early shots focused on husband/wife and couple scenes, it could make for a fun Halloween date night.
And, of course, you can’t watch this movie without then heading right to the bathroom, looking in the mirror and giving “it” a try.
Say his name...if you dare.
I give “Candyman (2021)” 3 1/2 stars out of 5.
