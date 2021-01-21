“In two days, Morgan Wallen’s new double live album, ‘Dangerous’ has set the record for the biggest first day and biggest first week Country Album of all-time on the Apple Music platform.”
“The most pre-added Country Album in Apple Music history.”
“Staking its claim as the #1 top country album in 62 countries worldwide.”
“’Dangerous’ is Spotify’s biggest all time first day stream record for a country album as Wallen reigns #1 globally and in the US on Spotify’s top debut’s charts.”
“Most number one week streams & On-Demand Alexa requests of any country album.”
I smile when I read the accolades above. I can’t help but think about the somewhat “cocky,” barely of age kid who walked into Nashville’s “Red Door Saloon” on a Sunday morning. Yes, I was there too for the all you can drink Bloody Mary bar.
That kid was Morgan Wallen.
Let me be the first to tell you. What you see is what you get. There is no gimmick. Morgan’s been sportin’ that mullet his whole life….along with his torn up flannel shirts with the sleeves cut off.
We all laughed at the kid with stars in his eyes and his ‘Big dream.’ We all had the same one at one point or another. Everyone in Nashville was chasing it.
Little did we know that kid would someday become the next biggest thing…since “Billy Ray Cyrus.” Ha!
All joking aside, this is probably the best album I’ve heard come out of Nashville in years. All the songs have a special placement on the album. At least, it feels that way. It’s almost as if you are watching a movie unfold in front of you. Except, your listening to music.
According to Wikipedia, Morgan stated, "The 'double album' idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years. Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen. I also ended up writing quite a few more songs during the quarantine with some of my good buddies. I also wanted the songs to speak to multiple phases of life and have multiple different sounds based on my influences and based on what I enjoy."
I have so many favorites on this album. If I had to choose, my absolute favorite would be “More Than My Hometown.” There is a reason this was chosen as a single sent to radio. It hit’s you right in the feels.
A second favorite would be the duet with Chris Stapleton, “Only Thing That’s Gone.” You just can’t go wrong when these two amazing artists team up.
Really, there is no song that I would ‘pass by’ when listening. That’s pretty incredible given the number of songs to choose from.
My advice? Run, don’t walk to get this album.
