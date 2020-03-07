Last week, we ran an editorial pointing out the difficult circumstances of some workers in the area who have to face extreme weather and other factors in the completion of their jobs that benefit the people hereabouts.
In particular, we mentioned trash and recyclable collectors and mail carriers, who have to deal with harsh and even dangerous elements in the completion of their tasks.
One reader reacted with a letter observing that, while these workers were certainly deserving of credit, there were many others, a point with which we absolutely agree.
She cited specifically health-care workers at every level, who cheerfully provide caring personal services every minute of every day.
“Those who care for the ill and elderly are quite remarkable as they generously dole out smiles and encouragement, to supplement the medical treatment. These workers in our hospitals, clinics, and residences also provide crucial services, and we are lucky to have them,” the reader correctly pointed out.
She is oh, so right. When you're ailing, or when someone you love is ailing, there is no limit to the amount of good performed by a health-care professional who genuinely cares.
And the difference between caring and pretending to care is so easy to recognize.
Some people are born for that job, and others aren't. Some truly are dedicated to their patients' comfort and well-being and others have only learned the science involved in administering care.
A happy disposition and natural inclination toward concern are obvious assets that don't go unnoticed and unappreciated. They should be automatic requisites in enrolling for a career in health care at any level.
There is no doubt that a day's work in a hospital or other health-care facility can be exhausting to the body, but also to the mind and the heart. Those who trudge through, ignoring or overcoming those factors, most assuredly have earned the recognition and thanks of all who come in contact with them.
But, look, we're certainly not attempting to limit the tributes to one or two sets of workers. The ones we've mentioned have come to our attention for one reason or another.
You may very well have people in mind who have improved your own life or somebody's close to you, or who simply impressed you with some aspect of the service they have performed.
If you want to mention a person or a category of employee for special recognition, write it up and submit it as a Letter to the Editor and we'd be more than happy to see that these people get the acclaim they have richly earned.
Just remember letters must be no longer than 300 words or they will be sent back to be shortened and submissions must include the writer’s name, address and daytime telephone number.
Many people in our area deserve the people's public thanks, and we'd be delighted to be the conveyor of those sentiments.
Meanwhile, thanks again to the workers already mentioned for their dedication to duty. They've earned a heartfelt pat on the back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.