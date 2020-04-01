During the past couple of weeks, we mentioned here some people who deserve the public's thanks – public servants who accomplish things for all of us that we are unable or unwilling to do for ourselves. Today, we add to the list.
This is not an ongoing campaign on the Press-Republican's part, but, last week, a wild female moose appeared in the City of Plattsburgh and cast an ominous shadow at a most inopportune time.
Our latest heroes are thus the police and officers of the state Department of Environmental Conservation who extricated this moose from our midst and returned her to her natural surroundings, where she was to resume a contented, secure and, we hoped, productive life.
The moose was a young but apparently full-grown female. Statistics tell us she was large – much larger than a deer, for example, and weighing perhaps 600-800 pounds.
DEC explained to us that she had been disenfranchised by her mother, who had been impregnated anew and, according to nature's dictates, turned her exclusive attention on her new responsibilities. The older daughter was thus set adrift on her own.
She was a native of the Saranac-Standish area, according to DEC Officer Chris Lagree. For some reason, she had wandered east along the Saranac River and wound up in Plattsburgh – as far east as downtown, along Allen Street.
Phone messages in the city buzzed with warnings from SUNY Plattsburgh to stay home, for two reasons: First, we are in the midst of our COVID-19 fear, and gathering in quest of a rare glimpse of a moose could endanger each individual's health; and, second, an 800-pound moose, already upset, could do significant harm to any human.
The local warning, predictably, had the opposite effect of what was intended: Residents by the hundreds fled their homes to seize the opportunity for that rare glimpse.
People were lined up, shoulder-to-shoulder, in search of the moose, along the river and across bridges.
The moose posed a true physical threat to the safety of local citizens. Who could act to allay that threat?
The police, of course, and DEC officers. Not the citizens themselves. Would you confront an animal four times your size to coax it back to its habitat?
Police and sheriff's deputies blocked off streets.
Finally, when the moose was spotted in a yard in the West End of the city, state police surrounded the yard while DEC personnel closed in to dart the animal to sedate it. They then used a sturdy tarp type of cloth to drag it into a trailer for transport back to home, sweet home, wherever that was to wind up being.
This was no small achievement. It was certainly well beyond the capacity of ordinary citizens.
Unfortunately, experts eventually decided the moose had sustained enough damage, emotionally and physically, that it had to be euthanized.
But that doesn't reduce the importance of what law enforcement did for us in this instance. It regularly faces all kinds of dangers in our behalf – humans, skunks, porcupines … even moose.
What would we do without them?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.