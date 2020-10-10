Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.