Next Saturday would have been the sixth and final North Country Honor Flight for this year, taking area veterans to Washington, D.C. to honor them for their service.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus has claimed all six flights scheduled for 2020. It just would have been far too risky putting a dozen or so aging veterans and their guardians on an airplane and sending them to a crowded venue.
Honor Flights across the country were shelved, pausing what has become a shining program for veterans of yesteryear.
In the North Country, Honor Flight has had tremendous success since its inception in 2013.
A total of 465 veterans have taken 31 flights from Plattsburgh International Airport to Washington to visit the war memorials in their honor in the past seven years.
Honor Flight started out as a tribute to World War II veterans, but as the years have crawled by and the number of those vets have dwindled, the program has been expanded to include veterans of the Korean War, Vietnam and the Cold War.
On the Saturday mornings of a scheduled Honor Flight, large crowds gather on the Oval of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base, where many veterans once served, to participate in a moving taking-off ceremony.
This year, flights were scheduled for May 9 and 23, June 20, Sept. 5 and 26 and the final flight was set for Oct. 17.
Canceling this year's flights has put a serious crimp in next year's schedule.
With already a long wait list for veterans to be assigned a flight, the number of those standing by to fly is now up to 180.
North Country Honor Flight Director Barrie Finnegan said the group considered getting larger aircraft to take more veterans in order to reduce the wait list quicker, but decided against it.
"Then we would lose our personal touch and we don't want to do that," he told us.
One of the attractions of the small North Country Honor Flights is the amount of attention and adulation that each veteran gets, and is most worthy of.
We are hopeful that the coronavirus will not hinder the schedule for next year and once again our veterans can take to the skies.
In the meantime, it is nice to see that the City of Plattsburgh will be taking part in the Hometown Heroes Banner program this year.
The program, which is popular in several area municipalities, features pictures of local veterans framed on large banners that are hung from light poles.
In the city, banners will be placed on poles along the Oval from Memorial Day through Veterans Day in 2021.
While it may not have the same impact of taking a flight to Washington with fellow veterans, having a nice banner to pay tribute to our veterans is indeed a worthy gesture.
With Veterans Day coming up on Nov. 11, we are glad to see such efforts continuing to be made to honor those who have given so much for our freedoms.
Stay safe, North Country.
