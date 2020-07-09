Meeting Charlie Daniels

We lost a great American Icon with the passing of Charlie Daniels at the age of 83.
According to “Taste Of Country.com” the Country Music Hall of Famer and founder of the “Charlie Daniels Band” died on Monday morning July 6 at the age of 83 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke.
Daniels has a history of heart problems, and in 2013 needed a pacemaker to regulate his heart.
I first met Mr. Daniels when he asked me to come perform at his annual Angelus Charity event at the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel in Tampa, Fl. I remember walking up to him, thinking he was bigger than God. He was such a soft-spoken, gentle giant who wore his heart on his sleeve and wasn’t afraid to let you know how he felt. He told me that the ‘“Marshall Tucker Band” had been talkin’ to him about me and he needed to come down [from his hotel room] and take a listen.’ I’ve never felt more proud.
That night I ended up on stage singing backgrounds to “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” with Lee Brice on the same microphone.
Epic.
According to Wiki, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” was the Charlie Daniels Band’s most well-known song, although “Long Haired Country Boy” and “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” were also well-known. The band had three Top 10 hits on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100, including “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” at No. 1 in 1979. Daniels notched the same number on the Hot Country Songs chart as well, with “Simple Man” and “Drinkin’ My Baby Good-Bye” among his other Top 10 hits.
He was one of the few people I followed on Twitter for his upbeat, inspiring messages and for his love of this great country. He always gave autographed fiddles for many charity auctions to help others.
His last tweet simply read, “Peace I leave you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”-John 14:27 NIV.
RIP, Mr. Daniels.
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter. Contact Amanda at amandarae24@hotmail.com
