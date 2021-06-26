Me / Also Me: P-R Night Editor Ben Rowe shares story of coming out as genderfluid

Scared.
I can’t remember a time when I’ve felt more scared for my safety than that day.
It was Sunday, July 14, 2019.
I was standing on a curb in Montreal.
And I was wearing a woman’s top.
I was there to meet a friend, but we were on opposite ends of the block.
Turning the corner, the street toward my friend was nearly empty, save for a man walking along and another man a ways behind him.
Since arriving in the city, I’d been in crowds from the parking lot to the subway.
I’d noticed some stares, heard some mumbles (it helps when you can’t understand the language anyway), but now it was just me and these men.
And I understood.
I understood what it meant to have to worry about strangers in broad daylight.
Will they say anything?
Will they do anything?
I kept walking. We passed without a word.
I have no doubt they knew what I was; my makeup skills aren’t that good.
Did it help that this was 2019, in Montreal, a city where a man wearing a floral top and makeup isn’t that unusual?
Sure.
But we’ve all heard the stories. “Men” in a dress, or a skirt, or wearing lipstick being followed, being jumped and not being able to meet up with their friend.
The feeling of walking up that street didn’t leave me for the rest of the day and, as I returned to my car that evening, I knew I didn’t want to hide anymore.
My name is Ben Rowe and I am genderfluid.
What that means for me is that most days I feel my best being “one of the guys”, while other days I like being gentler and thinking of myself as “one of the gals.”
Now, some people who choose to come out publically as transgender or nonbinary also choose to change their name or change the pronoun (he, she, they) that they want people to refer to them by.
At this point, I don’t plan on doing that. My name is still Ben and you can still say “he’s a guy.”
I like to keep things uncomplicated like that.
Just don’t be surprised if you see my expressing my more feminine side sometime in how I dress or look.
But the most important thing I want anyone who reads this to take away from it is that you now know someone who looks like a man but dresses and enjoys feeling like a woman sometimes.
I’m not just someone you read about in a Facebook post, but someone who lives, works and has loved ones in the North Country.
And I’m not the only one.
Your kids, your parents, your friends, you coworkers, all could be living with these feelings right now.
According to a study by UCLA’s Williams Center, in 2016, there were about 1.4 million transgender Americans.
“Genderfluid” is a more modern term, so surveys like that haven’t been done yet, but I’m sure there will be one someday showing just as many Americans who walk the line between the genders.
But I don’t just want this to be about me.
I’m proud to share my story as part of the Press-Republican’s wider series on LGBTQIA+ issues in this paper and in our ongoing coverage of those subjects.
But I can’t pretend to be separate from these stories and I want to explain why I think it’s important for them to be told.
Because I shouldn’t have to be shaking like a leaf when I scan my makeup at the self-checkout line.
Because I shouldn’t have to wear a “guy’s” shirt over my flowery top in public, take the guy shirt off to take a selfie, and then put the guy shirt back on before anyone sees.
And because no one should have to worry about whether their friends or family will still accept them based on the clothes they wear or the words they choose to use to describe themselves.
So if I can make someone feel better about themselves, or make someone more accepting of “different” people, then I’m glad to share my story.
One of my strongest memories is being 10 years old and riding in a van with three other boys my age.
We were playing a medieval imagination game and I said I wanted to be the queen.
“You can’t be a queen; you’re a boy.”
But I like the idea of being powerful but soft.
I know I can be a guy and still be soft and innocent, and I already do most of the time.
But look at a picture of a woman in a floral dress and cute makeup smiling at the camera and sometimes that’s the way I want the world to feel when they look at me.
There are days where I feel that pretty on the inside and want to look that pretty on the outside.
And that makes me happy.
And that’s what life is all about. Life is short. Do things that make you happy and let other people do the same.
We’re not trying to take anything away from you.
We’re trying to be happy.
I know many people reading this will think I’m just saying and doing this for attention.
People who really know me know that I’m pretty shy and not someone who likes to draw a lot of attention to myself.
And I’m not just doing this for myself. I’m doing this for the person out there who feels sad, ashamed or scared for wanting to look different than the way the world says you should.
Wear the dress. Wear your hair short.
You deserve to be happy, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
