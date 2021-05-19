The latest easing of restrictions on mask wearing and social distancing by the CDC is certainly welcome news, but we are not out of the COVID-19 woods yet.
So, when in doubt, continue to wear a mask.
The federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued the new guidelines last week, and New York state followed suit this week.
The new guidelines say that fully vaccinated individuals would no longer be required to wear face coverings or physically distance in most businesses and public settings, except in certain crowded settings or venues.
Among other changes, beginning today, fully vaccinated New Yorkers:
• Will not be restricted from work following an exposure as long as they are asymptomatic
• Of non-health care congregate settings no longer need to quarantine if asymptomatic following a known exposure and can refrain from routine screening testing
• Can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Can visit with unvaccinated people, including children, from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing
• Can participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a mask, except in certain crowded settings and venues
• Can resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel
• Can refrain from testing before leaving the U.S. for international travel, unless required by the destination, and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the U.S.
Masks and other COVID-19 health guidelines were still recommended in certain settings, including Pre-K through grade 12 schools, public transit systems, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care environments.
The state still authorizes businesses, including retail, food services, gyms and fitness centers, offices, hair salons and others, to continue to require masks for all in their establishments consistent with the CDC guidance.
In most settings, it adds, vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear a mask and unvaccinated individuals must wear masks. The state Department of Health still strongly recommends masks in indoor settings where individuals' vaccination status is unknown.
Patrons will be required to present proof of full vaccination status through paper form, digital application or the state's new Excelsior Pass. For areas where vaccination status of individuals are unknown, the required six feet will still apply.
Figuring out who is vaccinated and who is not most certainly will be a challenge, and we urge patience as businesses and customers work to figure it out.
While the easing of mask restriction would seemingly indicate that we are turning a corner in the coronavirus fight, there is still much to be feared.
Positive cases are still being recorded and people are still getting sick, albeit at a much slower rate than in previous months.
Continuing to wear masks in public places for a few more weeks or even months, should not be too much to ask, especially when so much is at stake.
But it is nice to know that we have the option of going maskless if we want to now in many settings.
As always, stay safe, North Country.
