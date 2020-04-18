Two recent decisions by the state to address the coronavirus pandemic are drawing fire, but they are likely to have positive results.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders to have people wear face coverings in public places where social distancing cannot be achieved, and his move to extend the Pause Order to May 15 are both prudent measures in the fight against the deadly virus.
The notion of wearing a mask to combat the virus has been tossed around since the pandemic blossomed more than a month ago.
At first, health experts said wearing a mask would not make a difference in protecting people from the virus since it is spread by such tiny water droplets that a mask would not stop the penetration.
But now, many of those same experts believe that wearing a mask can at least help prevent people from spreading the virus in public.
The changing information about the use and effectiveness of masks is not surprising given the nature of this virus. It seems that information about how the virus lives, transmits and affects people is changing everyday.
Thus is the nature, and challenge, of dealing with a novel, or brand new, virus.
Wearing masks in public, along with social distancing of staying at least six feet away from people, and consistent hand-washing are still the best recommendations for helping to stop the spread.
There has been some push back from people who do not want to wear a mask. Some believe that it is inconvenient, while others believe it is not government's place to order such measures for the public, and is an infringement upon their freedom.
It may not be the most desirable measure, but if it can help stop the spread and save lives, then it is a small price to pay.
Besides, many people in this region often cover their faces during the cold winter months anyway, so doing it for a few more weeks should not be seen as a burden.
A few more weeks of shutdown will take us to the new date of May 15 that the governor laid out Thursday as the new timetable for COVID-19 measures to stay in place.
The date has been moved from April 29.
The numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state, which is the epicenter of the virus for the nation, are still pretty eye-catching although somewhat stable in recent days.
It seems painfully obvious that we still have a ways to go before things improve to the point where it can be considered safe to lift restrictions and open the state back up for business.
The public in this state have largely been cooped up for more than a month now, and longer shutdowns are not what they want to hear.
But for the good of us all, please, a little more patience and cooperation will go a long way towards winning this epic battle.
As the governor said, we are not out of the woods yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.