Dear style & substance,
I have a large family and many relatives live in the area. We are all close but sometimes getting along can be difficult. Some of them gossip about each other, which is easy to get sucked into if I am not careful. Because we are such a huge group, I sometimes like spending time with a few rather than all. It seems that I cannot do that without everyone finding out. My brother-in-law recently called another family member passive aggressive - I don’t even know what that means! I do know that I need a better way of managing all these people. How do I begin?
We are imprinted early on with family ways of interacting. Breaking these cycles or patterns is how we come to live in a way that meets our own expectations without imposing them on others. How do you want to live? In peace? In tolerance? In love? In awareness and care for others? Your answers to these questions can directly impact how you manage your time – let the adage, ‘what we pay attention to thrives’ be your guide as you create a new state of balance.
Looking at your extended family from the two perspectives of time management/logistics and emotional stability may help you create the change that you desire.
Managing the time piece is assessing and balancing obligation (have to) vs. choice (want to), energizing vs. draining activities or essential vs. avoidable interactions sets the stage. What we are getting at is: spare time and family time should be predominantly positive and fulfilling. Being honest about what fills you up versus what taps you out may help you be more honest in choosing and reconfiguring with whom and when you are interacting.
You are honoring, not betraying, your family by wanting good things for yourself and them. Pick a few qualifiers of how you want your life to look and feel as you plan a weekly or monthly calendar, seeing how events and activities meet these qualifiers. If your obligations of work and nuclear family are at peak with deadlines or children’s activities that are likely to drain you, be proactive in scheduling family activities in a limited way. A few hours committed to extended family versus a whole day might make gatherings more manageable and enjoyable. In owning your schedule and emotions, others can step back to also see what they can and cannot do. This makes time and attention together more loving and intentional.
Emotionally speaking, open and honest communication decreases misunderstanding, and the passive/aggressive communication currently being experienced within your family.
So, what is passive aggressive communication and why do people use it?
Defining it can be very complicated because this behavior can take many forms – at the heart of it is a lack of candor and sincerity. By indirectly expressing negative emotion or making subtle insults instead of openly discussing a conflict or bad feeling, the communicator creates an environment of tension and unease.
Passive aggressive communication can also take the form of someone imposing their views on you, assuming you see something the same way. Or in sarcasm, a harmful form of humor, leaving the receiver confused and hurt. People ‘go along’ because it was ‘all in jest’. This type of commentary leaves a lasting sense of apprehension. A lack of respect and trust are sure to follow.
You can try to address what the real situation is by figuring out what the passive aggressive person REALLY needs or wants. Taking on the role of positive communicator puts you in control of how you want to manage time and emotion in this large family dynamic.
Gossip is an age-old form of passive aggressive connection. Most of us have participated in gossip at some point in our lives – we gossip because it gives us a sense of power and belonging. As easy as it is to fall into gossip, there are easy ways to get out of it too. If relatives are gossiping; you can jump into the conversation and say, “did something happen that you need help resolving?” Or you can add a positive comment or clarifying point about the person at the center of the gossip. When others are consistently, compassionately called out or lightly confronted, the behavior will likely lessen as they lose the power they have gotten from using this tactic.
Being deeply in touch with your own sensitivities and needs is an essential step in controlling your calendar and messaging. Self-awareness, thinking ahead, and refreshing for the coming week or month are all positive ways to regain the joy that can be found in your family relationships.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
