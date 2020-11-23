Making the most of November AKA 'Stick Season'

My husband likes to call November “stick season,” since most all of the leaves have fallen off the trees by this point in the fall. He says that with a hint of derision, as if the trees and outdoors cannot be enjoyed or appreciated once fall foliage season comes to an end and before snow falls. To be honest, I’m not sure if this term is used very often in New York, but it is common in Vermont, where we grew up.
I really enjoy November. Having worked on farms and now in extension with vegetable growers, I appreciate how the season slows down this time of year. It’s a time for a little more rest as the days get shorter, and a time to enjoy storage crops put away for the winter after you’ve already done the hard work of growing them in your garden. I also truly enjoy November hiking and late fall activities such as foraging for cranberries, which I wrote about in my previous article.
RED TWIG DOGWOOD
Some of my favorite plants really shine in November. Along with cranberries, a couple of my favorite plants to find this time of year are brightly colored red twig dogwood and winterberry. These shrubs can be found growing naturally in marshes or in areas with wet soil in the North Country. In a brown landscape, these plants with bright red features look naturally festive and really stand out.
Red twig dogwood, once it loses its leaves, has bright red stems that look lovely in winter arrangements, and add winter interest to home gardens and landscapes. Some ornamental dogwood cultivars have brilliant red or yellow stems that really pop in the November landscape.
WINTERBERRY
Winterberry is another one of my favorites. As the name implies, winterberry has brilliantly red berries in the late fall and early winter, or until the birds eat them all down to bare branches. I can usually spot a winterberry bush from quite a ways away because of the color. If you’ve never seen one before, take a look as you drive by wet marshy areas. There are lots of these bushes around our area. The berry-laden branches of winterberry look stunning woven into wreaths, and added with dogwood branches and evergreens in Thanksgiving or winter arrangements. If you’re interested in planting winterberry on your own property, make sure you plant a male winterberry for every five or so female plants to ensure pollination and berry formation. The berries look even more spectacular against a white background when the ground is covered in snow.
Last week, I took a walk at Ausable Marsh in Peru, and took my time admiring the dogwoods, winterberry, cattails, grasses, and other plants along the path. It can be easy to spend all of our time indoors as the days get shorter, thinking that hiking days are over for the season. Spending time outdoors this time of year helps me in many ways. In the time of endless Zoom meetings and office work, walking outdoors gives my eyes a rest from screens and offers a break from sitting. Taking a moment to observe the structure of tree branches in the woods, the various golden shades of grasses growing in a marsh, formations of birds flying south for the winter, and the changing weather takes my mind off the news and any looming responsibilities I may have. This winter in particular, I think it will be even more crucial for all of us to enjoy the outdoors for our sanity and fresh air as the pandemic continues.
This Thanksgiving, I am grateful to live in such a beautiful place with ample outdoor space to roam. As we approach the holiday season, I hope that you as well find time to stop and enjoy peak “stick season” before the snow arrives to stay.
Elisabeth Hodgdon is the regional vegetable specialist with Cornell Cooperative Extension – Clinton County. Reach her at eh528@cornell.edu or 518-561-7450.
