Just yesterday, we addressed here the death of baseball pitching great Tom Seaver and noted that deaths in the sports world are rarely fodder for editorials in a daily newspaper as far from the home fields as this one is.
However, we find ourselves with another one. St. Louis Cardinals baseball immortal Lou Brock died last Sunday. He’d been treated for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and had had his left leg amputated in 2015 as a result of diabetes-related infection.
Brock played during the same era as Seaver – the ‘second half of the 20th Century. The reason he was such a standout in the sports world was that he reflected – and probably caused – the game to evolve so dramatically.
Baseball today is a game relying to a historic measure on power. Pitchers throw harder than ever before and batters hit home runs at a dizzying rate. Teams wait for the home run instead of strategizing to manufacture runs.
Back in the early 1900s, Ty Cobb was the best hitter in Major League Baseball. His career batting average of .367 is still by far the best of anyone. Cobb was also a prolific base stealer but had few home runs.
No one in those days hit many homers – it was known as the “dead-ball era.”
Then, along came Babe Ruth, and the game changed immediately. Ruth’s long-ball heroics transformed the game into the national pastime.
In 1959, Maury Wills joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and soon set a major-league record by stealing 104 bases in a season. Brock broke that record by stealing 118 in 1974. Over the course of his career, he stole a total of 938 bases, eclipsing Cobb’s lifetime mark of 892.
His records were eventually broken by Ricky Henderson, but Brock, with dignity and class, almost single-handedly changed the fabric of the game by his speed and know-how on the basepaths.
Baseball is a complicated game. Brock underscored the importance of navigating those 90 feet between bases to set the table for earned scores.
In his era, players and managers realized and appreciated the vast advantage of having a runner on second over having one on first; of having one on third over having one on second.
They took chances, with the sacrifice or – with Brock on base – the steal while not volunteering an out.
Brock was a main ingredient in turning the Cardinals into a perennial contender.
He led the National League in steals eight times. He had 3,023 hits, hit 149 homers and scored 1,610 runs – Hall of Fame stats. He helped lead his team to three National League pennants and two World Series titles.
Brock retired after the 1979 season with a career batting average of .293 to complement his base-stealing superlatives.
But it’s not the numbers that earn him all that recognition. It was his ability to mold the game into something it hadn’t been in half a century.
