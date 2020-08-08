Dear style & substance,
I work where women talk about co-workers, mostly other women, behind their backs. I have to admit that it is easy to step right into the gossip. How could I possibly start to change this habit that we have sadly developed?
On behalf of all humans supporting each other, this brings to mind the quote:
“We rise by lifting others.” ~Robert Ingersoll
Betrayal and envy are not words that most people would like attached to themselves, so why not find a way when faced with this predictable work dynamic, to change its direction? How do you intentionally modify your participation into a positive and supportive interaction? Tackling hurt feelings and problems with kind and creative solutions could initiate a movement toward collective ownership of office communication.
If the talk is focused only on women, begin by shifting (and perhaps alluding) to thinking of your workplace as an equal opportunity environment; if you wouldn’t bash the men, why are you bashing the women? Starting here, in a place equality, of lifting ALL people in your workplace, you become the catalyst for change.
Discover the whys. Why do people bash, disparage, or tear each other down? Habit, drama and intrigue? To feel more significant or better about themselves? To cause doubt and expose cracks in someone’s reputation? Or perhaps because they don’t have enough information and end up speaking before seeking?
Often when someone is speaking negatively, they are seeking validation, trying to figure out what and why something is happening. When we personally indulge in this gossip, we often don’t see the damage inflicted on others or the harm we do to ourselves. A willingness to include rather than exclude, raise up rather than knock down, will shift your mindset and the mindset of those around you to one of healing rather than harm.
Finding the positive, taking the high road and looking at strengths instead of weaknesses does not mean that we refrain from constructive and thought out comments or criticism. People gossip, in both positive and negative ways. If you interpret the deeper direction of gossip as a means to forge understanding and meet collective expectations, you can shift the perspective to an opportunity for growth.
In changing the workplace (or anyplace) conversation:
• Focus on the speaker (the initiator of the gossip), not on whom they are speaking.
• Clarify the complaint and bravely validate the emotions without disrespecting others.
• Encourage a personal assessment of work/life balance to check on outside influences. Separating personal from work concerns gives a clearer view and healthier perspective.
• Give fair and transparent feedback in finding solutions from a point of understanding, choice and/or change.
• Sensitively celebrate colleagues by promoting a shift from looking at weaknesses to focusing on their strengths.
• Empower your co-workers to look for other opportunities, alternate paths, different choices of words and actions, or an ability to simply accept the differences.
Ultimately don’t we all want to celebrate another’s success without questioning our own? Sharing resources, ideas, enthusiasm and kindness does not take away from your own success, it contributes to it.
“Be the woman who fixes another woman’s crown without even telling her it was crooked.” ~unknown
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.