TO THE EDITOR: What happened? We went from 29 to 123 (COVID cases), with three deaths, almost overnight.
And most of these come from our nursing home, Essex Center.
In a state where 5,000 to 10,000 patients in nursing homes have died due to lax procedures, why weren’t extraordinary measures taken by Essex County Department of Health (DOH) in support of our nursing homes?
We are told that it was common practice to bring nursing staff in from outside. Why did DOH not stop this practice, or at least monitor every non local closely? Why were periodic and/or no-notice inspections not conducted?
DOH is now following procedures stricter than state guidelines; sounds like the barn door was locked after.
Supposedly all of the staff have been using the proper PPE, have been tested and have been following the proper protocols. And we know that no one not involved in the care has been allowed to visit. We are also told that our DOH has absolutely no idea where the infection came from.
The numbers of sick patients and caregivers are increasing daily. It seems the facility went from zero to 42 almost overnight. Doubtful, but if it is correct, why can’t DOH determine patient zero?
If not, why were we not told of the problem until after the first death? Who is investigating the lack of reporting by the home and DOH?
Only four of the staff were quarantined from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21. So we know that 12 members of the staff have been wandering around town without quarantine being required. With the 6.1 exposure rate, can we expect 73 plus additional cases due to negligence?
Sounds like a failure of leadership at all levels: nursing home, DOH, emergency management, and Essex County Board of Supervisors.
Or as TV news states, Essex County does not report on weekends.
GEORGE KING
Westport
Elise attaches name
TO THE EDITOR: A few days ago, I received a flyer in the mail from our 21st Election District representative, Elise Stefanik, about how she was "protecting America" from the COVID-19 virus.
Her efforts did not, however, seem to amount to much. The flyer's main claim was that she was one of a dozen or so co-sponsors of a resolution, not a real bill, that would somehow require the Chinese Communist Party to reimburse all the nations in the world for all their COVID-related expenses.
This pipedream was followed up by four actual bills she had co-sponsored as part of her COVID-19 response. One of the four, an anti-hacking bill, might have been vaguely related to the virus, but the other three simply helped out sectors of the economy: the pharmaceutical industry, computer chip manufacturers, and mining.
All four bills have been around for months without gathering any support in Congress. None of the bills was Stefanik's idea or initiative; she had just signed on to them as a co-sponsor.
Some of the bills could be good ideas. Maybe the computer chip industry does need an incentive from the government. It seems unlikely, but it is possible.
Still, when you take into account everything in the flyer, it amounts to a surprisingly pitiful effort to protect our country from the virus or anything else. In fact, if you read the whole flyer carefully, it comes across as a description of a representative who does not really do much of anything except attach her name to other people's bills and who once introduced a pointless resolution.
That's apparently the best case she can make for herself. The 21st District can do a lot better than this.
TOM KONDA
Plattsburgh
Not a joke
TO THE EDITOR: I recently read an article where President Trump called the U.S. Post Office a joke.
I worked for the Post Office for over 20 years in the 1960s, '70s and '80s.
When I delivered social security checks to my patrons, I didn't believe it was a joke.
When I delivered social service checks to people in need, I didn't believe it was a joke.
When I delivered letters to parents whose sons or daughters were in Vietnam, I didn't think it was a joke.
When I delivered paychecks to families on the Plattsburgh AFB, I didn't think it was a joke.
What I do believe is most likely the biggest joke since our country was founded is the man who currently occupies the White House.
I would ask everyone that is eligible to vote, to do so. Maybe with good luck we can get rid of the cancer that has infected Washington, D.C.
RICHARD WARD
Plattsburgh
