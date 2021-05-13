TO THE EDITOR: Our Congressional representative, in pursuit of upward mobility within her party, has been parroting a line of "it's important we support the president."
Did someone neglect to tell her that as of four months ago he's (Donald Trump) no longer president? Did somebody neglect to inform her about six months ago how after five years of his childish nonsense and behavior, incompetence and toxicity galvanized a real silent majority of real Americans and motivated them to righteously fire him?
As far as I'm concerned anyone who's that far detached from reality isn't a good fit for the job she holds now, much less deserving of any kind of a promotion.
GARY ABEL
Cadyville
TO THE EDITOR: During Men’s Health Month in June, the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Northeastern New York is urgently asking men to get screened for colorectal cancer.
Men in New York state are diagnosed with colorectal cancer more than women. In fact, the rate of colorectal cancer is nearly 30 percent higher in men than women. Men are also more likely than women to die from the disease. This does not always have to be the case, because screening may prevent colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer screening can find growths that can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening can also find cancer early when it may be easier to treat. There are several screening options, including take-home stool tests.
New cases of colorectal cancer went down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but only because they weren’t being found. Closures caused many people to put off cancer screening. Now that there are safety measures in place at medical clinics there is no reason to delay screening.
If you are 50 or older, get screened. The CSP can provide a take home test kit at no cost to uninsured men ages 50 and older. The kit is quick, easy, and safe. Men younger than age 50 should talk to their health care provider about their risk for colorectal cancer and when to start screening.
Call your health care provider or the CSP of Northeastern NY at 518-324-7671 to get more information about colon cancer screening.
CHRISTINA BATTINELLI
Targeted Outreach Worker
CSP of Northeastern NY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Hopefully, President Biden will make nuclear deals with Iran and North Korea.
However, it is equally to be hoped that he does not repeat the fatal flaw of the first Iran deal. It imposed a waiting period for the inspection of suspected sites. This would have allowed them to move the materials for making a nuclear weapon, such as enriched uranium, to a second site during the waiting period for the first site; then when the second site would come under suspicion, it would have a waiting period during which the material could be moved to a third site; and so on.
That is why a future president may cancel the deal again.
ALVIN BLAKE
Plattsburgh
