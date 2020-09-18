TO THE EDITOR: We would like to acknowledge how grateful we are to the Clinton County Nursing Home staff for acting so diligently, responsibly, and quickly to protect the residents against the COVID-19 virus.
Your self-sacrificing acts of delivering exemplary care and placing the residents’ safety before your own have not gone unnoticed.
It brings us peace knowing that our loved one is being cared for during these difficult and uncertain times. We genuinely appreciate your continued efforts to protect our loved one and we commend you and thank you for a job well done.
CONNIE TOURVILLE
Chateaugay
TO THE EDITOR: Congratulations to those who made the reopening of the Webb Island footbridge possible.
Once again a beautiful loop along the banks of the Saranac River is open to outdoor enthusiasts. The park on the south side of the river, just below the footbridge, is attractive to fishermen, pedestrians, and those who simply enjoy an outdoor setting. At the junction with the South Catherine St. Bridge, the Saranac River Trail offers access for all ages and abilities: pedestrians, cyclists, skate boarders, and even those with walkers and strollers.
How many cities in the USA can boast a beautiful freshwater beach and unspoiled river frontage with opportunities to enjoy leisure activities along its banks?
With a dedication soon to be scheduled, I propose a name change. Thelma Douglas was the first female athletic director of the Plattsburgh City Schools. In her tenure, she directed all sports activities, and fostered lifelong sports like walking, hiking, cycling, swimming, and skiing. Thelma was an inspiring, energetic person, who was involved with the Beartown Ski Area, the Girl Scouts, the Adirondack Mountain Club, and many other community organizations.
It would be fitting to name the restored bridge after Thelma, especially as she was the first person to approach the city many years ago to petition for a river trail.
Thelma died on Dec. 12, 2015, and still has many friends and admirers in the area. Scores of her former students, now adults living and working in Plattsburgh, would love to honor their former teacher by naming the footbridge for her.
All those knew Thelma could be invited to meet and walk across the bridge on the day of the dedication, probably spanning the entire Saranac.
ANNE BAILEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The community center is positive for everyone in our community and we need more services like what we have at the community center. We need this type of policing now more than ever.
I have gone in for some meetings and I see all the work Officer Miller has done, and we have talked about how he cares about the community and the people who live here. If you go in and just talk to him for a good 20 minutes you will see it in his eyes when he talks about how he wants to help the community, with everything going now.
We can show other communities how a community can come together and be safe. Look at all the things they have done. I'm fighting for Black Lives Matter and I'm for our community and trying to help get our community start to trust the police and make our kids trust them.
We know what we see on TV has been nothing but bad things. We need to start seeing some positive things in our communities. What Officer Miller has done is a very good start we must keep it going. If all the communities would start something like this we would see more positive things in other cities.
Come down and talk to Officer Miller and see all the positive things he is doing and see what good he is trying do for everyone, so stop by and say hi.
DAVID YOCUM
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We would like to express our gratitude to Seton Catholic Central, Miss Forbes and her staff, Dr. Meyer and her staff, along with the CVPH lab team.
Our grandson recently fell ill at school. Immediately, the staff at Seton followed COVID Health Department guidelines and removed our grandson from the student population.
When I picked him up from school, procedures were already in place for his pediatrician to see him and then on to CVPH lab for a COVID test. The Health Department guidelines required our grandson to have a negative COVID test prior to returning to school.
We want to express our deep gratitude for the professionalism, speed and efficiency shown by everyone involved in this situation. We appreciate very much the guidelines from the Health Department being adhered to, along with daily temperature checks before students enter Seton.
These are unusual times, but, with all of us doing our part to keep one another safe, we will continue with a low positivity rate. We’ve got this, North Country.
STEVE and CYNTHIA GAGNIER
Plattsburgh
