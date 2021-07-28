TO THE EDITOR: St. Alexander's and St. Joseph's Parishes recently held their 16th Annual Golf Classic at the Barracks Golf Course.
The undertaking cannot be accomplished by any one person, and we wish to thank those for coming forward with their time, talents and treasures, and the 120 golfers who participated.
A special thanks to Shumway Insurance for sponsoring our Hole-In-One contest and to the barracks for their hospitality.
We appreciate all donations: Hometown Fitness, Stewart's, Dick's, Rambach's Bakery, Dames Liquor Store, TD Bank, Texas Roadhouse, Impressive Imprints, Spotless Action Detailing, Smithfield Liquor and Wine, Heath Smith, Pizza Hut Corporate, Wayne Levac, Joe and Toni Krupka, Starbucks, Fran and Jack Baroody, Zachary's, Bazzano's, Mickey's, Fr. Scott, Pam Reyell, Kinney Drugs Rte. 3, George Gleason, Valcour Brewery, Target, Dickie's BBQ, Lenny's, Hungry Bear and Pat Hamlin. Also, Cumberland 12, Butcher Block, Pizza Palace, Dunkin Donuts Rte 3, Gail and Marcel Giroux, A-Nails, Vesco Winery, Lake Champlain Chocolate and Licks, Mobil 1 Lube Express, Banker's Orchard, The Barracks, Cheryl and Mike Dodds, Dennis and Maureen Bardelcik, Mainely Lobster and Seafood, Happy Pike's, Pasquale's, Exellence By Paula, Donna Kneussle, Dames ACE Hardware, Penney's Homestyle Cooking, Market 32/Price Chopper, LivingGoods, Hannaford's, Glen and Jamie Burdo, Cindy Mayette, Little Dragons Creations and Eye Care for the Adirondacks.
A big thanks to our sponsors: Art Lefevre, Sharon Provost, A&J Bouchard Farms, Spotless Janitorial, Fran and Jack Baroody, Huttig Nissan, Luck Brothers, Deacon Mike and Joan Howley, Hamilton Funeral Home, Sherry Facteau, Brown Funeral Home, Rand Hill Lawns, Jim Dowdle, Nancy Frenyea and family, American Legion Post 1619, Fountain Bros., Shumway Insurance Agency hole-in-one, John and Delores Snell, Bernadette and Marshall Dubray, David and Judy Seymour, Fr. Scott Seymour, Lee Appliance, Bernie Reyome Family, Rick's Auto Sales, Bashaw Family, Brian, Diane and Matt Snell, Judy and Joe Duprey, Pam and Keith Reyell, Deacon Marv and Mary Connors, Pauline Reyell, Cumberland Bay Market, and Catholic Daughters of America Sts. Kateri and Andre 2663.
CHERYL DODDS
2021 Golf Committee Chair
Cadyville
TO THE EDITOR: On Aug. 15, the streets of Rouses Point will be lined with people as the community comes together at St. Patrick Church's 8th-annual Antique and Classic Car Show and Craft Show.
The events will be held on the church grounds with opening ceremony at 10 a.m.
There will be a concession stand, 50/50 drawing and scratch ticket and basket raffles.
Trophies and awards will be handed out at 3 p.m. for Top 40, participant's choice, kids' pick, club participation and best of show.
Pre-registration is $15, while registration day of the show is $20.
There is no charge for spectators. Registration forms are available from the Car Show Committee at www.stpatricksrpny.org.
All proceeds benefit St. Patrick's Church. Come and enjoy the day with us.
GEORGE LEGNARD
Car Show Committee
St. Patrick's Church
Rouses Point
